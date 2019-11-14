GoatThroat Pumps Helps Christmas Tree Farmers Safely Minimize Phytophthora Root Rot and Mitigate Damage to Fraser Fir Population in Time for Holiday Season

MILFORD, Conn., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GoatThroat Pumps (https://www.goatthroat.com/) has been providing farmers with a reliable means for safely combatting phytophthora root rot (PPR) for well over a decade. First studied as a method to help California avocado and lemon farmers protect against the PRR blight, GoatThroat's patented hand-pressurized precision pumps provide a way to safely mix the proper chemicals into existing fertilizer tanks without costly spills or risk of injury. This is especially important for the upcoming holiday season, as Fraser firs — the number one species used for live Christmas Trees— are particularly susceptible to PPR infestations.

Christmas Trees and the PPR Threat

The National Christmas Tree Association cites the Fraser fir as one of the most popular live Christmas tree selections due in part to its distinctive shape, fragrance and ability to survive being cut and sent over long distances. Indigenous to the Appalachian region of the U.S., Fraser firs are primarily grown in Oregon and Washington state and represent the largest percent of Christmas trees sold annually. The Fraser fir populations have been under attack from aggressive PPR fungal infestations since the 1960s.

The best way to combat PPR is through a multipronged approach, including vigorous prevention strategies. But for farmers who must deal with the threat directly, or fir populations that are already infected, tackling PPR at the source is the answer. By using fungicides and injecting phosphoric acid into trunks prior to new root growth, in both May and August, existing fir populations have a greater chance of surviving PPR.

And although there are a variety of chemicals specially created to combat PPR, all present the same challenges: transfer, dosing and mixing. Chemicals for large groves are purchased in bulk, and often shipped and stored in heavy, difficult-to-maneuver 55-gallon drums that pose a logistic problem for farmers everywhere.

GoatThroat Pump Solutions

Measured control of the dispensing of liquids is the most effective way to avoid spills and injuries, while increasing profits and productivity. Each GoatThroat Pump comes complete with a wide array of adapters to fit a variety of containers, allowing dispensation of precisely measured amounts without having to tip or move dangerously heavy drums. GoatThroat Pump fittings and accessories are fluid specific, meet compatibility requirements and are designed to be a complete turnkey solution.

"The GoatThroat pumps have adapters to fit all of my different containers," said Randall Axell, avocado and lemon farmer. "We simply open up the tap and dispense a cup, a quart or a gallon, depending on our need. This tool has improved the safety of our workers and helped us to be more compliant with local regulations. Because we have control of the amount of acid that is dispensed at one time, we are able to meet our HACCP requirements more easily. And our crop production is up 10–20 percent since 2004."

GoatThroat Pump Features

Dispense liquids at a controlled rate.

Adjustable flow rates of up to 4.5 gallons per minute.

Waste prevention and inventory conservation.

Increased worker safety and efficiency.

OSHA and EPA compliance.

Manual drum-emptying and transferring practices (tip-and-pour) frequently generate spills that lead to a wide variety of work and safety regulation issues. GoatThroat Pumps provide multiple manufacturers and businesses a safer, easier method for the transferring of liquids and chemicals.

GoatThroat pumps are safe for use with more than 1,700 liquids, including the most aggressive acids, flammables and solvents currently used in manufacturing. GoatThroat pumps have engineered controls that prevent most of the commonly occurring fluid hazards at the point-of-use. The pumps are also crafted to last 10 years or more, ensuring that they are a long-term solution.

About GoatThroat Pumps

Based in Milford, Conn., GoatThroat Pumps develops and manufactures high-quality chemical transfer equipment, with a focus on improving worker safety and global environmental compliance. GoatThroat's fluid friendly pumps are the safest, most reliable, and easiest way to accurately transfer any liquid. Off the shelf and custom configured pumps, fitting and accessories are fluid specific, meet compatibility requirements and are designed as turnkey solutions to fit transfer applications. Equipment categories include Chemical and Food Applications, Flammable Liquids, Agriculture, TRI Reporting and Pneumatic Systems. Learn more at: www.GoatThroat.com.

