Gobal Top Ten Medical Plastic Producers Report 2019: Arkema, BASF, Celanese, Covestro, Dowdupont, Evonik Industries, Exxonmobil, Royal, Solvay, Lubrizol

The scope of this report is focused on selected ten companies in medical plastics market and the key areas in the field that are driving industry growth allowing these companies to succeed.

In the report, medical packaging applications are not covered. However, several types of medical devices, such as syringes, trays, tubing, and kits, that are widely considered to be an integral part of the medical packaging market are covered in the report.

The scope also includes analysis of the medical plastics market based on types, applications, and regional markets. Revenue forecasts for 2018 through 2023 are provided at the global level for the above segments.

The medical plastics market is segmented into two categories:

By Type: Commodity Thermoplastics, Styrenics, Engineering Resins, Thermosets, Thermoplastics Elastomers, Polymer Alloys and Blends, Biopolymers and Biodegradable Polymers and several other miscellaneous resins.

By Application: Testing and Diagnostic Equipment, Surgical Instruments, Prostheses and Implants, Dental/Ophthalmic, Medical Bags, Syringes, Kits, Labware, Catheters/IV, Tubing, Gloves, Utensils and trays.

This report covers analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2023 with a projection of CAGR from 2018 to 2023. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant US dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



The Report Includes:

An overview of the top ten medical plastic companies and detailed description of their main business segments, products, financial performance and developments & strategies

Analyses of global medical plastic market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Identification of medical plastic types with the greatest commercial potential and analysis of the drivers and constraints that will shape the market

Coverage of new medical devices, new products, technologies related to medical devices, sterilization techniques, and medical plastic product lines

Knowledge about key resins used to make medical devices, and new products and technologies related to these devices

The major trends in the field of medical industry such as aging patients and their mobility requirements, coupled with younger peoples' desire for a pain-free life, are resulting to rise in surgical procedures as well as new treatment options. However, this is leading to increased prices and added cost pressures in the health systems and to medical product manufacturers.



The unique features of medical-grade plastics such as high wear, temperature resistance, and corrosion resistance make it the ideal material for sensitive medical devices, equipment, and daily supplies in the healthcare industry.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Overview

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Scope and Format

Methodology and Information Source

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Technology Overview

Trends in Healthcare

Geographical Structure of Demand for Medical Plastics

Polymers Used in Medical Devices

Commodity Thermoplastics

Engineering Resins

Thermoset Resins

Summary of Resin Usage in Medical Devices

Chapter 4 Market Overview for Medical Plastics

Industry Concept

Patent Review

New Technologies

Medical Plastics Market by Application

Introduction

Market Estimates and Forecasts

Medical Plastics Market by Resins

Introduction

Medical Plastics Market Estimates and Forecasts

Chapter 5 Competitive landscape

Overview

Recent Mergers and Acquisitions

Market Share Analysis of the Medical Plastics Market

Major Strategic Development

Chapter 6 Top Ten Medical Plastic Market Producers

Arkema Sa

BASF SE

Celanese Corp.

Covestro Ag

Dowdupont

Evonik Industries Ag

Exxonmobil Corp.

Royal Dsm

Solvay Sa

The Lubrizol Corp.

Chapter 7 Appendix: Abbreviations



