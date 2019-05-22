GoBambino - the App to Book Activities for Children - Launches Web Platform in NYC

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GoBambino - a "go-to" app for New Yorkers to book kids' classes and camps, has greatly expanded its product. The app, which originally launched on iOS last year, is now available on the web at www.gobambino.com.

The launch of the web-based app will help increase GoBambino's user base of tech-savvy New York parents who want to discover and book drop-in classes and camps for kids based on age, location, price, and dozens of other criteria. The platform already offers thousands of activities in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens – all without subscription fees or contracts.

According to the platform co-founders, GoBambino is a modern-day parents' best friend. Its user-friendly interface allows busy New Yorkers to instantly book a wide range of activities, from "mommy-and-me" classes to grandmaster-led chess camps.

"GoBambino has been live on iOS for a year now, and we used this time to expand while learning user preferences and needs. With that data and knowledge, we have significantly improved the new Web platform to provide a better experience to our users right off the bat," said Dana Serikov, GoBambino's co-founder and CEO. GoBambino is Serikov's brainchild; she oversees product development, UX/UI design, and all aspects of product strategy and roadmap.

Steady growth and increased popularity of GoBambino is largely attributed to the company's co-founder and CMO Aparna Venkataraman, who joined Dana Serikov last summer. YTD, GoBambino has more than doubled the number of registered users and has shown a 50% growth in bookings and revenue MOM. In addition, the number of merchants on the platform has doubled this year and the inventory has grown by more than 70%.

"We've seen a rising demand from non-iOS users to launch the Web app, so our team has been working hard to build the platform. I'm thrilled that it is available to all users now. We generated bookings immediately following the launch," said Aparna Venkataraman.

In the coming months, GoBambino plans to add an improved version of its Inventory Management Solution for merchants. The easy-to-use dashboard makes for a quick way for merchants to upload and manage inventory and schedule, all while showcasing their activities on the GoBambino marketplace. The dashboard was built based on feedback and suggestions received from a select group of GoBambino's merchants. The Android app is also in the final stages of testing and will be available on Google Play.

