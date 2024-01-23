GOBankingRates Announces a New Best Premium Checking Account Category for 2024

This is the first time GOBankingRates is featuring this Best Banks category.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Many Americans may be able to benefit from the perks and benefits of a premium checking account, but may not even know these alternatives to traditional checking accounts exist.

GOBankingRates is shining a light on these accounts with our inaugural list of Best Premium Checking Account winners as part of our annual Best Banks ranking. This list will help Americans learn more about these accounts while recognizing the industry leaders in this category.

To find the best premium checking accounts, GOBankingRates analyzed the accounts available across the top 25 banks in terms of total assets.

Accounts were ranked based on their institution's total assets, minimum deposit to open an account, monthly fees, APY and available benefits and perks.

Best Premium Checking Accounts 2024

Chase Bank

Citibank

Citizens

City National Bank

Comerica

Fifth Third Bank

Flagstar Bank

Truist Bank

Wells Fargo Bank

Zions Bankcorporation

