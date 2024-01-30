GOBankingRates Announces the Best Online Banks of 2024

News provided by

GOBankingRates

30 Jan, 2024, 09:44 ET

As the digital banking space becomes more crowded, these institutions are the standouts.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an increasingly digital world, online banking has risen in popularity. To help Americans navigate the available offerings, GOBankingRanks is recognizing the standouts in the category with the announcement of its Best Online Banks of 2024 winners.

To find the best online banks, GOBankingRates analyzed exclusively online banks with over $1 billion in total assets.

Institutions were ranked based on their total assets, monthly checking fees, savings APY, 1-year CD APY, Bauer rating, products and services offered, and average mobile app rating.

Best Online Banks 2024

Ally

American Express National Bank

Citizens Access

Discover

EverBank

LendingClub Bank

Marcus by Goldman Sachs

Salem Five Direct

SoFi

Synchrony Bank

For a complete list of the 2024 Best Banks winners, visit GOBankingRates.com.

If you have any questions or wish to speak to a GOBankingRates editorial representative, please direct all media inquiries to:

Contact:

Carly Brashears
GOBankingRates.com
[email protected] 

About GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features website dedicated to helping visitors Live Richer. From tips on saving money to investing for retirement or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities. Its content is regularly featured on top-tier media outlets, including MSN, Yahoo!, FOX Business, CNBC, Business Insider, USA Today and dozens of others. GOBankingRates specializes in connecting consumers with the financial institutions and products that best match their needs. Start your journey toward a rich mind and full wallet with us at www.gobankingrates.com.

SOURCE GOBankingRates

Also from this source

GOBankingRates Recognizes the Best National Banks of 2024

GOBankingRates Recognizes the Best National Banks of 2024

Americans have no shortage of financial institutions to choose from when it comes to their banking needs. To help readers make the most informed...
GOBankingRates Reveals Its Winners for the Best Money Market Accounts of 2024

GOBankingRates Reveals Its Winners for the Best Money Market Accounts of 2024

As part of its annual Best Banks rankings, GOBankingRates is announcing the winners in the Best Money Market Accounts of 2024 category. This is one...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.