GOBankingRates Announces the Best Online Banks of 2024

As the digital banking space becomes more crowded, these institutions are the standouts.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an increasingly digital world, online banking has risen in popularity. To help Americans navigate the available offerings, GOBankingRanks is recognizing the standouts in the category with the announcement of its Best Online Banks of 2024 winners.

To find the best online banks, GOBankingRates analyzed exclusively online banks with over $1 billion in total assets.

Institutions were ranked based on their total assets, monthly checking fees, savings APY, 1-year CD APY, Bauer rating, products and services offered, and average mobile app rating.

Best Online Banks 2024

Ally

American Express National Bank

Citizens Access

Discover

EverBank

LendingClub Bank

Marcus by Goldman Sachs

Salem Five Direct

SoFi

Synchrony Bank

