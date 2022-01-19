GOBankingRates Celebrates a Landmark Occasion With Their 10th Annual Best Banks Rankings for 2022

Jan 19, 2022, 09:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To provide as much information as possible to its growing audience of over 7 million, GOBankingRates is thrilled to share the Best Banks and Credit Unions of 2022.
"For Best Banks 2022, GOBankingRates looked at the largest 100 Banks in terms of total assets, the top 50 largest Credit Unions in terms of total assets, and Online Banks with over $1 billion in total assets all pulled from FDIC data and NCUA data," said Andrew Murray, Content Data Researcher at GOBankingRates. "This led us to analyze 179 financial institutions across 9 categories with 6,996 individual data points across 65 scoring factors."
Sallie Mae Bank
Axos Bank
Monifi
Marcus by Goldman Sachs
Quontic Bank
Synchrony Bank
Comenity Bank
Ally Bank
Chime
TAB Bank
Click here to see the full list of the Top 20 for the Best Savings Accounts of 2022
JPMorgan Chase Bank
Wells Fargo
Bank of America
T-Mobile Money
Discover Bank
Ally Bank
Axos Bank
PNC Bank
KeyBank
Arvest Bank
Click here to see the full list of the Top 20 for the Best Checking Accounts of 2022
Best CD Rates and Accounts 2022
Quontic Bank
First Internet Bank
Comenity Bank
Synchrony Bank
Ally Bank
TIAA
Marcus by Goldman Sachs
Discover Bank
TAB Bank
Sallie Mae Bank
Click here to see the full list of the Top 20 for the Best CD Rates and Accounts of 2022
Best Money Market Accounts 2022
Ally Bank
CIT Bank
First Internet Bank
BankDirect
TIAA
Sallie Mae Bank
Synchrony Bank
Discover Bank
Truist Bank
Quontic Bank
Click here to see the full list of the Top 20 for the Best Money Market Accounts of 2022
KeyBank
Truist Bank
Fifth Third Bank
The Huntington National Bank
BMO Harris Bank
Regions Bank
First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company
TD Bank
Bank of the West
Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company
Click here to see the full list of the Top 20 for the Best Regional Banks of 2022
Ally Bank
Discover Bank
TIAA
Axos Bank
First Internet Bank
Marcus by Goldman Sachs
Synchrony Bank
Quontic Bank
Sallie Mae Bank
Comenity Bank
Click here to see the full list of the Top 20 for the Best Online Banks of 2022
U.S. Bank
JPMorgan Chase Bank
Wells Fargo
Bank of America
PNC Bank
Click here to read more about the Top 5 of the Best National Banks of 2022
Navy Federal Credit Union
Eastman Credit Union
Police & Fire Federal Credit Union
Wings Financial Credit Union
Alliant Credit Union
American Airlines Federal Credit Union
Patelco Credit Union
Ent Credit Union
Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union
Click here to see the full list of the Top 20 for the Best Credit Unions of 2022
In addition, for the second year in a row, GOBankingRates will be sharing their list of Top 100 Banks. "For 2022 we have also broken down our Top 100 Banks by region to give our audience an even more accurate idea for the best banks in their area," said Murray. "Best Banks 2022 builds upon everything great about past iterations while continuing to dive more deeply into data to bring our audience the most accurate picture of the banking landscape as possible during these unprecedented times"
With a decade's worth of rankings under their belt, GOBankingRates strives to consistently provide the most current and relevant research in order to help readers continue to find the very best products for achieving their specific financial goals no matter where in the country they are. "GOBankingRates is dedicated to helping our readers Live Richer™, and our annual Best Banks ranking is core to this mission," said Jeff Bartlett, President of GOBankingRates. "Our in-house research team has analyzed hundreds of banks and credit unions across the U.S. to find the best institutions and accounts available in 2022, so that our audience can make wise choices when it comes to where they are putting their money. In addition to empowering our readers, we are also happy to give recognition to those banks and credit unions that are outstanding in their fields."
If you have any questions or wish to speak to a GOBankingRates editorial representative, please direct all media inquiries to:
Contact:
Christine Kayayan, Media Relations
GOBankingRates.com
[email protected]
About GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features website dedicated to helping visitors Live Richer™. From tips on saving money to investing for retirement or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities. Its content is regularly featured on top-tier media outlets, including MSN, Yahoo!, FOX Business, CNBC, Business Insider, USA Today and dozens of others. GOBankingRates specializes in connecting consumers with the financial institutions and products that best match their needs. Start your journey toward a rich mind and full wallet with us at www.gobankingrates.com.
SOURCE GOBankingRates
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article