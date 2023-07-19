GOBankingRates Celebrates Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs Impacting Their Communities

News provided by

GOBankingRates

19 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

GOBankingRates' Small Business Spotlight recognizes companies across the U.S. for their ingenuity and achievements.

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's been a challenging few years for small businesses, with pandemic-related shutdowns followed by periods of high inflation. Yet small business owners across the U.S. continued to face these challenges head-on, providing much-appreciated goods and services to their local communities and beyond. GOBankingRates is recognizing these deserving businesses through our third annual Small Business Spotlight.

As part of the series, GOBankingRates asked our readers to nominate their favorite small businesses. We received hundreds of nominations, and are proud to be highlighting our readers' favorite boutiques, restaurants, coffee shops, fitness studios and more across the country. Nominated businesses this year include a luxury leather brand, a children's store, a personal chef service and a specialty cupcake bakery.

GOBankingRates is honored to share a behind-the-scenes look into how these businesses were built and continue to thrive.

"These entrepreneurs gave us the fascinating stories behind the businesses they've built," said Greg Garrison, Editor at GOBankingRates. "They were refreshingly open about the struggles they faced and the journey they took to become successful business owners, and I think their stories can serve as an inspiration to others."

The 2023 Small Business Spotlight also includes guidance for aspiring small business owners, advice for those who are already on their small business journeys and tips for consumers on how to best support small businesses. In addition, the series features an exclusive survey on how Americans "shop small," the biggest barriers to aspiring small business owners and more.

If you have any further questions, please direct all media inquiries to:

Contact:

Carly Brashears

GOBankingRates.com

[email protected]com

About GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features website dedicated to helping visitors Live Richer™. From tips on saving money to investing for retirement or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities. Its content is regularly featured on top-tier media outlets, including MSN, Yahoo!, FOX Business, CNBC, Business Insider, USA Today and dozens of others. GOBankingRates specializes in connecting consumers with the financial institutions and products that best match their needs. Start your journey toward a rich mind and full wallet with us at www.gobankingrates.com.

Related Links
https://www.gobankingrates.com/

SOURCE GOBankingRates

Also from this source

GOBankingRates Examines the Current and Future Housing Markets With Its 'What's the State of US Real Estate?' Series

GOBankingRates Announces Its 2nd Annual List of the Top 100 Money Experts in America

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.