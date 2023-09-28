GOBankingRates Is Helping Americans Save More Ahead of National Savings Day

GOBankingRates is releasing a new content series in honor of the October 12th holiday.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Many Americans strive to save more money but aren't actually taking the steps necessary to do so. GOBankingRates wants to empower our readers to take the actions needed to save more for their various goals by offering approachable tips and advice as part of our National Savings Day content series.

Leading up to National Savings Day on October 12 and through the end of the month, GOBankingRates will be publishing a variety of content on saving money catered to individuals at different points in their financial journey. Whether they're trying to build an emergency fund, create a budget or are looking for ways to save on everyday expenses, GOBankingRates aims to meet our readers where they are to help them achieve their goals.

The National Savings Day series will feature advice from financial experts, first-person accounts and exclusive tips from top names such as Suze Orman and Grant Cardone.  It will also include an in-depth survey on Americans' saving goals, money behaviors and the biggest challenges they are facing when it comes to building their savings.

"Our survey found that nearly half of Americans (44%) want to build up an emergency fund, yet 17% of Americans don't even have a savings account," said Gabrielle Olya, Lead Writer and Editor at GOBankingRates. "We hope that this series will help our readers take the steps toward whatever their goals may be, whether it's opening their first savings account, saving up six months' worth of living expenses or putting money toward their dream vacation."

