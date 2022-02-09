GOBankingRates Launches Comprehensive Tax Guide to Help Americans Navigate a Complex Tax Year

GOBankingRates is also paying particular attention to how federal COVID relief programs, like stimulus payments and the child tax credit , will be playing a role in Americans' overall tax picture this year.



Finally, our tax guide features exclusive survey data on how and when Americans plan to file their taxes in 2022, what they plan to do with their refunds and more.

"Our goal is to make tax season as painless as possible by providing our readers with a robust resource for all of their tax-related questions and concerns," said Don Sena, Vice President of Content for GOBankingRates.com . "This year may be especially challenging for filers due to a number of factors, including a changing working world, the addition of the child tax credit and the rise of cryptocurrency trading. But no matter what your tax situation is, GOBankingRates aims to be that one-stop-shop this tax season to get any information you may need."

If you have any further questions, please direct all media inquiries to:

Contact:

Carly Brashears

GOBankingRates.com

[email protected]

About GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features website dedicated to helping visitors Live Richer™. From tips on saving money to investing for retirement or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities. Its content is regularly featured on top-tier media outlets, including MSN, Yahoo!, FOX Business, CNBC, Business Insider, USA Today and dozens of others. GOBankingRates specializes in connecting consumers with the financial institutions and products that best match their needs. Start your journey toward a rich mind and full wallet with us at www.gobankingrates.com.

SOURCE GOBankingRates