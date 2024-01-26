GOBankingRates Recognizes the Best National Banks of 2024

These banks stood out in a competitive category.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans have no shortage of financial institutions to choose from when it comes to their banking needs. To help readers make the most informed choices possible, GOBankingRates is spotlighting the national institutions that stand out from the pack.

The winners in this year's Best National Banks category offer an array of industry-leading products and services to help Americans make the most of their money.

To find the best national banks, GOBankingRates analyzed the top national institutions with branches in 25 or more states and/or over $400 billion in total assets.

Institutions were ranked based on their total assets, checking account minimum deposit, monthly checking fees, savings account minimum deposit, savings account APY, Bauer rating, products and services offered, and mobile app ratings.

Best National Banks 2024

Bank of America

Capital One

Chase Bank

Citibank

PNC Bank

U.S. Bank

Wells Fargo Bank

For a complete list of the 2024 Best Banks winners, visit GOBankingRates.com .

