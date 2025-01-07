GOBankingRates Reveals America's Best Banks of 2025 in Annual Rankings, Alongside New Survey Insights

This year's comprehensive rankings introduce a new category: Best Banks by State.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GOBankingRates has announced the winners of its Best Banks awards for 2025.

The annual awards aim to inspire Americans to start thinking about their personal finances and banking situation as 2025 gets underway.

GOBankingRates' team of in-house researchers spent months gathering and analyzing the latest data to ensure these rankings are as comprehensive as possible, and accurately highlight the best banking products and services available for Americans.

"With this in-depth wholesale look at the banking industry, we hope to provide our audience with the most accurate picture of the banking landscape every year," said Andrew Murray, Lead Content Data Researcher at GOBankingRates .

To formulate our rankings, GOBankingRates analyzed the latest FDIC data for more than 100 of the largest banks, online banks and neobanks to determine winners across nine different categories, including a new category this year, Best Banks by State . Banks were analyzed across factors that include total assets, APY, fees, minimum deposit requirements, products/services offered, mobile app ratings, app experience and more.

This year's returning categories include Best Checking Accounts , Best High-Yield Savings Accounts , Best CD Accounts , Best Premium Checking Accounts , Best Money Market Accounts , Best National Banks , Best Online Banks and Best Neobanks . For each national category, GOBankingRates selected 10 winners (when applicable) and awarded the top three Gold, Silver and Bronze medals.

In addition to naming winners across nine comprehensive categories, GOBankingRates conducted a survey of over 1,000 Americans about their banking habits and preferences.

"We found that half of Americans (50%) have less than $500 in savings, with almost a fifth (18%) having absolutely no savings," Murray said. "For 2025, we also gained new insights into the growing trend towards online and non-traditional banking. We found that even among adults 65 and over, 52% prefer online over in-person banking."

Whether you prefer banking in-person or online, GOBankingRates' rankings of Best Banks 2025 winners can help you decide which bank is right for you. The full list is below.

Best Checking Accounts 2025

Gold: Capital One

Silver: Citi

Bronze: Bask Bank

Top 10 Winners: E*Trade (Morgan Stanley Private Bank), Discover, Truist, FNBO, SoFi, First Internet Bank, T-Mobile Money

Best High-Yield Savings Accounts 2025

Gold: EverBank

Silver: Bask Bank

Bronze: Jenius Bank

Top 10 Winners: Bread Financial, Western Alliance Bank, Acorns, Wealthfront, Betterment, GO2bank, Salem Five Direct

Best CD Accounts 2025

Gold: Marcus by Goldman Sachs

Silver: Synchrony

Bronze: First Internet Bank

Top 10 Winners: E*Trade (Morgan Stanley Private Bank), Capital One, Ally, American Express, Sallie Mae, Discover, Barclays

Best Premium Checking Accounts 2025

Gold: Chase

Silver: Citi

Bronze: Wells Fargo

Top 10 Winners: E*Trade (Morgan Stanley Private Bank), City National Bank, Comerica, PNC Bank, BMO, Bank of America, Truist

Best Money Market Accounts 2025

Gold: Vio Bank

Silver: FNBO Direct

Bronze: Discover

Top 10 Winners: Ally, BankUnited, First Internet Bank, Sallie Mae, Texas Capital, EverBank, Synchrony

Best National Banks 2025

Gold: Capital One

Silver: Wells Fargo

Bronze: U.S. Bank

Top 8 Winners: Citi, Chase, Truist, PNC, Bank of America

Best Online Banks 2025

Gold: Ally

Silver: Marcus by Goldman Sachs

Bronze: SoFi

Top 10 Winners: Discover, Bask Bank, Salem Five Direct, Citizens Access, E*Trade (Morgan Stanley Private Bank), American Express, TAB Bank

Best Neobanks 2025

Gold: Acorns

Silver: Betterment

Bronze: Varo

Top 6 Winners: Wealthfront, GO2bank, Dave

