GOBankingRates Reveals Its Best Checking Account Winners for 2024

These accounts stood out for their low fees and accessibility.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Having a checking account has become a necessity for most Americans, but not all accounts are created equal. GOBankingRates is helping its readers pick the ideal accounts for them by recognizing the Best Checking Accounts of 2024 as part of its annual Best Banks awards.

To find the best checking accounts in the country, GOBankingRates analyzed the accounts available across the biggest 100 banks in terms of total assets and select online banks with over $1 billion in total assets.

Accounts were ranked based on their institution's total assets, number of branch locations, minimum deposit to open an account, monthly checking fees, APY, overdraft fees and mobile app ratings.

Best Checking Accounts 2024

Axos Bank

BMO Bank

Capital One

Charles Schwab Bank

Citibank

Discover

EverBank

FNBO

SoFi

Truist Bank

