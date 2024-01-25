GOBankingRates Reveals Its Winners for the Best Money Market Accounts of 2024

These accounts are the best of the best thanks to their high interest rates and low fees.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its annual Best Banks rankings, GOBankingRates is announcing the winners in the Best Money Market Accounts of 2024 category. This is one of nine categories being awarded this year, as GOBankingRates continues on its mission to help Americans find the right banking products for them and improve their financial wellness.

To find the best money market accounts, GOBankingRates analyzed the accounts available across the biggest 100 banks in terms of total assets and select online banks with over $1 billion in total assets.

Accounts were ranked based on their institution's total assets, number of branch locations, the minimum deposit to open an account, APY, the minimum balance needed to earn the APY, monthly fees and mobile app ratings.

Best Money Market Accounts 2024

Ally

BankUnited

Beal Bank USA

Discover

EverBank

Sallie Mae Bank

Synchrony Bank

Texas Capital Bank

VIO Bank

VirtualBank

For a complete list of the 2024 Best Banks winners, visit GOBankingRates.com .

