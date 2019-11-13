GOBBLE UP YOUR TURKEY AND NOT YOUR TIME
MultiVu
Nov 13, 2019, 08:11 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spending quality time with family and friends; what more could you be thankful for this season? The holidays are slowly creeping up on us and before we know it, celebrations are happening in rapid succession – and you will need a plan! Learn the holiday kitchen secrets that will let you spend less time fretting over meal preparations and have more time to spend with your friends and family.
Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8614951-tips-for-a-stress-free-thanksgiving/
- BE AN EARLY BIRD: What better way to relax during Thanksgiving than knowing you don't have to leave the comfort of your own couch to get amazing deals with Booking.com's Black Friday sale. Featuring tens of thousands of deals at properties across the globe, starting at 40% off, the booking dates also extend into Cyber Monday.
- GO HANDS FREE: The Innovia Paper Towel Dispenser is incredibly convenient! Paper towels are dispensed with just the wave of your hand, making Thanksgiving Day clean-up quick and easy. This paper towel dispenser improves kitchen cleanliness by helping to reduce the risk of cross-contamination – which is especially important when you're prepping food and cooking. With its sleek design, this paper towel dispenser adds a little "wow factor" to your Thanksgiving festivities.
- HAVE IT SWEET: If you're looking to host the ultimate holiday party, look no further than Pyure Organic Sugar-Free Bakeable Brownie Mix and Organic Sugar-Free Bakeable Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix. Quick, easy and convenient; these mixes are gluten free, high fiber, keto friendly and can be ready in 15 minutes. The best part? You'll know that you are providing your health-conscious guests with organic, totally sugar-free alternatives. Great tasting organic, sugar-free sweeteners are also available so that you can reduce the amount of sugar in your family's favorite recipes.
- THE PERFECT PAIRING: Villa Maria's Private Bin Pinot Noir is the perfect pairing for Thanksgiving dishes like roasted turkey. With flavors of sweet and tart red cherry fruit and dried herbs, this Pinot Noir is an elegant complement to savory poultry and pork dishes. These wines also make great gifts this holiday season. Whether you're looking for a special bottle to take to dinner or to gift to a friend, these are crowd-pleasing wines that everyone will enjoy. Plus, the screwcap closure means easy opening for holiday entertaining – one less thing to stress about!
For more information, please visit betterstuffforlife.com
SOURCE MultiVu
Share this article