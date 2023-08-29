GobizKOREA to hold promotion event 2023 GobizWEEK for global buyers

News provided by

GobizKOREA

29 Aug, 2023, 21:00 ET

Discounts of up to 50% and various events from August 30 to September 27

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GobizKOREA, an online B2B marketplace run by public institution Korea SMEs and Startups Agency holds 2023 GobizWEEK from August 30 to September 27.

GobizWEEK is a highly beneficial promotion event that offers overseas buyers discounts on high-quality products from small and medium-sized Korean businesses.

Continue Reading
GobizKOREA to hold promotion event& 2023 GobizWEEK for global buyers
GobizKOREA to hold promotion event& 2023 GobizWEEK for global buyers

The campaign will run from August to September for a wide range of products in all categories within GobizKOREA. Also, various discounts and SNS events are prepared to showcase an array of products to overseas buyers and facilitate export deals.

Overseas buyers can get discounts of up to 50% by posting product inquiries during the promotion period. Those who post multiple quality inquiries will have a chance to win a gift such as Amazon gift cards.

Officials from GobizKOREA said, "We anticipate that this promotion event, where we can showcase quality Korean products on a global stage, will contribute to fostering the growth engine for Korean companies".

More information about GobizWEEK promotion can be found at the link below.

‍The Ministry of SMEs and Startups, and the Korea SMEs and Startup Agency announced that Buy K-Festa 2023 will also take place during the GobizWEEK period, from August 30 to September 27. Buy K-Festa, which is held to increase sales of quality products from small and medium-sized businesses, will provide Korean export companies with easier access to customers in overseas markets, alongside GobizWEEK.

GobizKOREA, an online B2B marketplace run by public institution Korea SMEs and Startups Agency, provides highly reliable trading support services at no cost to enable easy and quick access to Korean products of exceptional quality. GobizKOREA especially runs Gobiz-Town for innovative online trading support and provides practical services for both exporters and importers. For instance, when a buyer provides ‍a description of a product in search, a trade expert locates the product and matches it with a suitable business.

SOURCE GobizKOREA

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.