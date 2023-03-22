GoBolt CEO Mark Ang Receives Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2023 Pros to Know Award

TORONTO, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoBolt , a technology company building the world's largest sustainable, vertically integrated supply chain network, is pleased to announce Supply & Demand Chain Executive , the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, has named GoBolt Co-Founder and CEO Mark Ang as one of the 2023 Pros to Know . The annual Pros to Know award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage.

"Revolutionizing the supply chain and logistics industry, while also prioritizing the best interests of our merchants, is central to everything we do at GoBolt," said Mark Ang, Co-Founder and CEO of GoBolt. "It is an honor to be recognized as a Pro to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive, along with all of the other recipients."

Since co-founding GoBolt in 2017, Ang has been on a mission to disrupt the logistics space by making it more sustainable, tech-forward and customer-focused. Ang's planet-positive approach to fulfillment and last-mile delivery is powered by EVs, carbon sequestration, and proprietary tech. Under his guidance, GoBolt is on track to provide carbon-negative deliveries by the end of 2023.

"This year's list is filled with supply chain professionals whose achievements and success stories have helped move the needle in the supply chain. They promote safety, sustainability and workforce development. They work toward helping heal the supply chain. They're actually in the supply chain," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "We received close to 400 nominations this year, the highest number of nominations ever for this award. It's proof that today's supply chain professionals are doing great things for the supply chain. They embody what a true leader should be. And, without their initiatives, programs and collaborative efforts, today's supply chains would be in worse shape."

About GoBolt

Founded in 2017, GoBolt is a technology company building the first sustainable and vertically integrated supply chain network that partners with merchants to deliver a complete end-to-end customer experience. By operating as an extension of each merchant's team, GoBolt provides reliable warehousing, pick and pack, shipping, and last-mile delivery. With a growing network of warehouses across North America and a suite of proprietary apps designed and supported by an in-house engineering team, GoBolt unlocks enhanced transparency and control for merchants. The company's focus on customer-centricity is further driven by a deep commitment to sustainability. GoBolt's investment in its electric vehicle fleet is a testament to the company's mission to provide carbon negative deliveries by the end of 2023. For more information, visit GoBolt.com.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, Women in Supply Chain Forum and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

