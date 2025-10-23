GoBolt Ranks No. 13 on Deloitte's 2025 Technology Fast 50 List

GoBolt recognized among Canada's fastest-growing technology companies for the fifth consecutive year

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - GoBolt , a technology company building the world's largest sustainable supply chain network, today announced it ranked No. 13 on the Enterprise - Industry Leaders award list as part of Deloitte's 2025 Technology Fast 50™ program. The annual awards recognize Canada's fastest-growing technology, media, and telecommunications companies based on the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years. GoBolt grew 250% from 2020 to 2024.

GoBolt Co-Founders Mark Ang and Heindrik Bernabe standing in front of one of GoBolt's electric last mile delivery vans (CNW Group/Bolt Technologies Incorporated)

"Being named to Deloitte's Fast 50 list for a fifth consecutive year is a proud milestone for our team," said Mark Ang, Co-Founder and CEO of GoBolt. "This recognition reinforces the power of our mission, which is to simplify logistics through technology and sustainability. As we continue to scale, we're proving that growth, efficiency, and environmental responsibility can go hand-in-hand."

GoBolt is redefining what modern logistics looks like by combining technology, sustainability, and operational excellence. Through its integrated fulfillment, shipping, and last mile delivery solutions, the company enables brands to scale efficiently while minimizing environmental impact. With innovation at the core of every service, GoBolt continues to prove that logistics can be simplified for merchants and sustainable for the planet.

About GoBolt:

Founded in 2017, GoBolt is building the largest sustainable supply chain network. GoBolt provides warehousing, pick and pack, shipping, and last-mile delivery solutions.

With a growing network of warehouses across North America and a suite of proprietary apps designed and supported by an in-house engineering team, GoBolt unlocks enhanced transparency and control for merchants. GoBolt is proud to offer carbon-neutral deliveries by prioritizing delivery in an electric vehicle and sequestering equivalent carbon emissions when that is not possible. For more information, visit GoBolt.com .

