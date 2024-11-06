GoBolt Secures No. 2 Spot on Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 List

823% growth from 2019 to 2023 earned GoBolt the 2nd spot in the Enterprise—Industry Leaders category in the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - GoBolt, a technology company building the world's largest sustainable supply chain network, today announced it ranked No. 2 on the Entreprise – Industry Leaders award list as part of Deloitte's 2024 Technology Fast 50™ program. The award recognizes the fastest-growing enterprise-level technology, media, and telecommunications companies that recorded a minimum revenue of $10 million in 2020 and $50 million in 2023. GoBolt grew 823% growth from 2019 to 2023.

"Receiving Deloitte's recognition as an industry leader and one of Canada's fastest-growing technology companies for another year is a testament to our team's dedication and resilience in creating impactful, sustainable logistics solutions," said Mark Ang, Co-Founder and CEO of GoBolt. "Our commitment to simplifying logistics for our brand partners fuels our continuous innovation, pushing the boundaries of delivery and fulfillment."

GoBolt is simplifying logistics with a focus on sustainability and innovation, offering integrated solutions powered by proprietary technology. With advanced systems for warehousing, transportation, order management, and routing, GoBolt provides brands and their shoppers with end-to-end logistics experiences, while actively reducing carbon emissions.

"Earning the number two spot this year is a proud milestone for our team," said Jarrett Stewart, SVP Commercial. "From fulfillment to the last mile, our technology enhances the experience for brands, all while prioritizing sustainability, speed, cost-effectiveness, and quality, and it's great to be recognized for that."

"The Entreprise – Industry Leaders exemplify the strength and resilience of Canada's business landscape, showcasing their ability to navigate challenges and drive sustainable growth," highlighted Anders McKenzie, the National Technology Fast 50 program leader at Deloitte Canada. "As established leaders in their industries, these companies have demonstrated their capacity to innovate, adapt, and transform in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. By embracing emerging technologies, fostering a culture of continuous improvement, and leveraging their extensive resources, these Enterprise – Industry Leaders have positioned themselves as industry leaders, setting new benchmarks for success. Their achievements not only contribute to their own organizational growth but also inspire and shape the future of Canada's technology sector."

About the Technology Fast 50 program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. It recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50, Entreprise – Industry Leaders, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada in partnership with the North American Technology Fast 500 program. Program sponsors for 2024 include RBCx, Osler, EDC, CCI, TMX, Clarity, and Lafond. For more information visit www.fast50.ca .

About GoBolt

Founded in 2017, GoBolt is a technology company building the largest sustainable supply chain network that partners with merchants to deliver a complete end-to-end customer experience. By operating as an extension of each merchant's team, GoBolt provides reliable warehousing, pick and pack, shipping, and last-mile delivery solutions. With a growing network of warehouses across North America and a suite of proprietary apps designed and supported by an in-house engineering team, GoBolt unlocks enhanced transparency and control for merchants. The company's focus on customer-centricity is further driven by a deep commitment to sustainability. GoBolt is proud to offer carbon-neutral deliveries by prioritizing delivery in an electric vehicle and sequestering equivalent carbon emissions when that is not possible. For more information, visit GoBolt.com .

