40 experts delivered keynote speeches or participated in discussions during the online event, which attracted participants from more than 300 hospitals/institutes and over 40,000 views. Prof. John Gribben, Centre Lead of Haemato-Oncology at Barts Cancer Institute at Queen Mary, University of London, UK and the President of the European Hematology Association (EHA), gave a speech on Advances in Diagnosis and Treatment of Lymphoma in Europe ; Prof. Dong Chen, Division of Hematopathology, Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology at Mayo Clinic, presented his insights on Integrated Hematopathology Reporting; Prof. Jun Zhu, Director of the Department of Internal Medicine at Beijing Cancer Hospital, who is also the Vice Chairman of GoBroad's Scientific Advisory Board, shares the Current Status and Prospects of the Lymphoma-related Investigational New Drug (IND) in China , etc.

Driven by strong innovation in both research and operation, GoBroad Healthcare Group has created a unique model for specialized treatments in hospitals since its inception in 2017. As of the end of July this year, the healthcare group has conducted over 600 cases of hematopoietic stem cell transplant, registered around 30 clinical trials of Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy (CAR-T) and undertaken over 1,000 CAR-T treatments. The healthcare group has also published eight academic papers in key hematology journals, including Blood and Leukemia.

GoBroad Healthcare Group offers advanced services and treatments for the entire range of specialties in hematologic malignancies. Its clinical programs include the discovery and treatment of lymphoma and leukemia in adults and children and a centre dedicated to hematologic and respiratory diseases. GoBroad Medical Institute of Hematology (Beijing Centre) has successfully undertook cutting-edge treatments such as a 23-second allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant with a survival rate of 88.7%, higher than the global average. GoBroad Medical Institute of Hematology (Guangdong Centre) has adopted the TCRαβ-T Cell Depleted Allogeneic Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant to largely reduce GVHD and increase the survival rate. For the first case around the world, the team successfully conducted hematopoietic cell transplant to treat a young patient suffering from Lysinuric Protein Intolerance (LPI) and Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE).

"At the very beginning, we saw which clinical services were in urgent need. Innovation has propelled GoBroad Healthcare Group to new heights, attracting top talent around the world," said the Mr. Zhang, CEO of GoBroad. "As we develop our own competencies in research and clinical treatment in hematologic malignancies, we'd like to work with industry-leading experts and professionals across the globe to further develop our capabilities."

Powered by the expertise of Mayo Clinic and led by the Chief Physician at the Pathobiology Department of Peking University Health Science Center, GoBroad Healthcare Group has built a laboratory for integrated diagnostics to facilitate data-driven clinical decision-making and enhancement of patient services.

GoBroad values talent. At GoBroad Healthcare Group, experts can work on their research and clinical treatments freely, without administrative requirements. They also can work alongside a digitalized operations system; the healthcare group even rolled out digital products created for the specific clinical needs of healthcare professionals. In addition to attracting talent, GoBroad has also been committed to talent nurturing. Since the first day, the healthcare group has been partnering with top academic institutions such as Tongji University, Beijing University of Chinese Medicine and the Institute of Hematology & Blood Diseases Hospital at Tianjin in a range of educational programs.

About China Cancer Immunotherapy and Targeting Therapy Conference & GoBroad Annual Medical Conference

First launched in 2019, the event was joined by over 500 prominent medical experts across the globe to present the latest development, innovative insights in the field. Prof. Xiaodong Wang, member of the National Academy of Sciences, USA and director of China's National Institute Of Biological Sciences (NIBS), Prof. Mitchell S. Cairo of New York Medical College, Prof. J. Joseph Melenhorst of University of Pennsylvania and faculties from Mayo Clinic, Massachusetts General Hospital, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center and City of Hope National Medical Centre are invited to give keynote speeches.

About GoBroad Healthcare Group

Invested by Hillhouse Capital, GoBroad Healthcare Group is dedicated to creating a medical service and technological innovation platform integrating pharmaceutical production and research, with a focus on blood diseases and tumours, among other medical fields. Its medical ecosystem covers the entire hospital supply chain. From clinical laboratories, a medical imaging facility, and big data centres to biotherapy research and treatment. Currently, the group has three homoeopathy R&D centres and five hospitals in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangdong, with a total of 800 beds and 88 hematopoietic stem cell transplant wards.

