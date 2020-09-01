Goby and ULI's Greenprint Center for Building Performance Announce Strategic Partnership

CHICAGO, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goby, the ESG platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Urban Land Institute's (ULI) Greenprint Center for Building Performance (Greenprint).

Through this partnership, ULI Greenprint and Goby will continue to help ULI members drive portfolio sustainability and meaningful asset value by tracking year over year performance improvements, ultimately reducing the overall environmental impact of the built environment.

Goby's software, strategic consulting, and utility bill automation solutions enable its ULI Greenprint member clients to boost data integrity and user experience contributing to the Greenprint Annual Performance Report. Real estate owners using Goby for their reporting not only gain full visibility into their portfolio data but are also able to leverage the extended Goby platform to make impactful change at the asset level and make better global ESG decisions for their organizations.

Greenprint is a worldwide alliance of the foremost real estate owners, investors and financial institutions committed to improving the environmental performance of the global real estate industry, with a particular emphasis on reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions. The 40-plus members of Greenprint hold over 2 billion square feet of office, multifamily, industrial, retail, hospitality and mixed-use property in over 10,000 buildings in the portfolio located across 32 countries. Greenprint members own over $750 billion of real estate assets under management, which is almost 4 percent of the value of high-quality commercial properties globally.

"This partnership was a natural progression for our two organizations which jointly share a strong commitment to better data management which accelerates the reduction of energy, water, waste, and greenhouse gas emissions," said Helee Lev, Chief Revenue Officer for Goby. "Many of our clients are already Greenprint members and have challenged us to facilitate a more formal connection between the Goby and ULI platforms for seamless transmission of common member data. Greenprint's mission to reduce the global real estate industry's environmental impact aligns perfectly with Goby's mission, to create the most approachable ESG platform in the market."

"You can't manage what you don't measure. ESG reporting is a necessity in the real estate industry and I'm pleased that ULI Greenprint and Goby can partner to make it an easy process for our members and clients as they reduce carbon emissions and increase building value across their portfolios." Marta Schantz, Senior Vice President, ULI Greenprint.

Ten years ago, the Urban Land Institute began to study sustainability efforts in real estate by formulating its Greenprint Performance Report. The stated mission was to lead the global real estate community toward carbon-reduction strategies to ensure emissions decline over time. Efforts are on track to meet the goal of 50% reduction by 2030. Since the program started in 2009, Greenprint properties have reduced their energy use intensity by 17%.

About Goby

Goby is an intelligent, comprehensive, and easy to use platform for creating, measuring, and declaring ESG impact. It helps fund and asset managers communicate corporate social responsibility initiatives that engage stakeholders, refine operations, and attract investors.

Goby has been recognized by the US EPA as a 2020 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year, Sustained Excellence for the 5th consecutive year, and a Partner of the Year since 2012. It is a GRESB Partner, a Fitwel Champion and a LEED Proven Provider. Founded in 2008, Goby has hundreds of clients across the globe. For additional information visit gobyinc.com

About the ULI Greenprint Center for Building Performance

The ULI Greenprint Center's mission is to lead the global real estate industry towards improved environmental performance, focusing on energy efficiency and reduced carbon emissions. Greenprint is a member-driven organization that achieves its goals through measurement, action and education. Through measurement, benchmarking, knowledge sharing, and the implementation of best practices, Greenprint and its members strive to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent by 2030. Greenprint is a research center within the ULI Center for Sustainability and Economic Performance, which also oversees ULI's Urban Resilience Program and the Building Healthy Places initiative. For additional information, visit uli.org/greenprint.

Media contact:

Danna Hileli

VP, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Goby

Related Links

http://gobyinc.com

