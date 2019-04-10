Goby Earns 2019 Energy Star® Partner Of The Year - Sustained Excellence Award

CHICAGO, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Goby, an AP Automation and ESG Solutions platform, is proud to announce that it received the 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award for continued leadership and superior contributions to ENERGY STAR.

This will be Goby's 6th consecutive year earning the Partner of the Year award, and 4th year running of Sustained Excellence. Goby's accomplishments will be recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. on April 11, 2019.

The highest honor among ENERGY STAR Awards is the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year - Sustained Excellence Award. EPA presents the Sustained Excellence Award to partners that have already received ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year recognition for a minimum of two consecutive years and have gone above and beyond the criteria needed to qualify for recognition.

"We're proud to be a market-leading provider of ENERGY STAR services and utility bill automation. Our extensive data capture capabilities, powerful validation engines, cloud-based and user-friendly platform, and ESG consulting expertise have enabled us to provide our clients with actionable insights into their data," says Chris Happ, CEO of Goby.

Goby client Ventas, Inc., a healthcare real estate investment trust, has been working with the company since 2017.

"As the owner of almost 1,200 properties, ENERGY STAR excellence demonstrates our portfolio's progress towards reducing our carbon footprint and achieving efficient operations," said Kelly Meissner, Ventas Director of Sustainability. "Our partnership with Goby is an essential element of our ENERGY STAR success. They also provide critical environmental data aggregation and analytics for our ESG reporting which helps us identify sustainability initiatives that improve efficiency and lower operating costs."

"I applaud the 2019 ENERGY STAR Award Winners," said EPA Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation Bill Wehrum. "Their innovation and leadership enhance America's economic competitiveness. Reducing costly energy waste improves air quality and public health while protecting the environment."

For a complete list of 2019 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About Goby

Goby is an Accounts Payable Automation and ESG Solutions platform. Its users save time, mitigate risks, and increase ROI with powerful invoice automation, workflows, and analytics. Founded in 2008, Goby has 50 employees and hundreds of clients across the globe. To learn more, visit Goby at www.gobyinc.com.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions.

More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.

