Goby Earns 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year - Sustained Excellence Award

CHICAGO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goby, the leading platform for ESG management, is proud to announce that it received the 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award for continued leadership and superior contributions to ENERGY STAR.

This will be Goby's 8th consecutive year earning the Partner of the Year award, and 6th year running with Sustained Excellence. Goby's accomplishments were recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy at a virtual ceremony on April 13, 2021.

Sustained Excellence is the highest honor among ENERGY STAR Awards. The U.S. EPA presents the Sustained Excellence award to partners that have received ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year recognition for a minimum of two consecutive years and have gone above and beyond the criteria needed to qualify for recognition.

"We're proud to lead the market as an ENERGY STAR partner with Goby's hybrid approach to ESG. Our state-of-the-art platform, streamlined data capture process, user-friendly data visualizations and dashboards, and dedicated team of ESG experts set our clients up for success and make ESG excellence a reality," says Helee Lev, Chief Revenue Officer of Goby.

"ENERGY STAR excellence and leadership is key to achieving our energy efficiency and carbon emissions reduction goals," said Kelly Meissner, Director of Sustainability at Ventas. "Ventas is proud to earn the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award - Energy Management for the first time in 2021. Thanks to our partnership with Goby and strong collaboration with our operating partners, we earned 119 Energy Star certifications in 2020 (11 million square feet) and were the leading owner of Energy Star Certified Senior Care Communities in 2020, earning 70% of the total certifications awarded with 102 certified communities (9 million square feet). These certifications recognize both Ventas capital investment in energy efficiency, such as LED lighting, and the efficient daily operations of our operating partners, and provide the community residents and staff with a more comfortable living and working environment, while also minimizing environmental impacts."

"Goby has been our longstanding partner in obtaining portfolio-level energy and water data. With Goby, we are able to identify opportunities for new Energy Star certifications and gain insights into existing profiles, optimizing them for the highest score possible. We started with 30 ENERGY STAR awards in 2017, and as of our last public ESG report, Goby has assisted with increasing our ENERGY STAR awards by 40% as well as helped us meet our energy saving and GSG reduction goals," says Chip Andrews, SVP of Portfolio Management at Cousins Properties.

For a complete list of 2021 ENERGY STAR award winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar.gov/about/awards.

About Goby

Goby provides the industry's most comprehensive, intelligent, and intuitive platform for ESG management. It helps organizations execute ESG initiatives that attract and retain investors, accelerate sustainable and responsible growth, and mitigate enterprise risk.

Today, Goby's data coverage exceeds $330 Billion in assets under management (AUM) across hundreds of the world's leading organizations.

Goby has been recognized by the US EPA as a 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year - Sustained Excellence for the 6th consecutive year, and a Partner of the Year since 2012. It is a GRESB Partner, a Fitwel Champion, a ULI Strategic Partner, and a LEED Proven Provider. For additional information, visit www.gobyinc.com

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions.

More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/about/origins_mission/impacts.

