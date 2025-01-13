GOCare Achieved Record-Breaking Success in 2024

The company is positioned to enable broadband service providers to excel at customer experience in 2025

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GOCare, a leading SaaS provider of customer experience (CX) solutions for broadband service providers (BSPs), announced today a series of exceptional milestones and achievements that defined 2024 as the most successful year in the company's history. These accomplishments highlight GOCare's continued leadership in the telecommunications industry and its commitment to driving innovation and customer delight for BSPs in a competitive, digital-first environment.

"2024 was the best in our company's history," stated Mike Roddy, CEO and co-founder of GOCare. "Focusing on customer experience isn't just a strategy—it's the foundation for sustainable differentiation and long-term success for broadband service providers. GOCare's solutions, with the help of our dedicated team and partners, help BSPs seamlessly integrate their existing systems, empower their employees, and delight their subscribers."

Over the past year, GOCare achieved several key milestones that solidified its position as an industry leader and set the stage for continued growth, including:

As the telecommunications industry evolves, GOCare remains committed to helping BSPs succeed by delivering innovative tools and strategies to enhance customer experience. GOCare enables sustainable differentiation in an increasingly competitive marketplace by empowering providers to focus on CX.

About GOCare

GOCare is a trusted digital experience platform for broadband service providers, driving customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. Our innovative SaaS solution integrates seamlessly with existing operator technology stacks—including billing, network operations, IT, and marketing platforms—empowering providers to deliver proactive notifications and personalized interactions through two-way SMS, social media, web chat, and email. Founded by telecom veterans, GOCare's "For Operators, By Operators" ethos underscores our deep understanding of the broadband industry's challenges. We are committed to helping operators transform the customer experience, making it easier for subscribers to connect, communicate, and engage at every touchpoint. Serving over 30 broadband operators and powering more than 30 million monthly digital interactions, GOCare reduces call volumes, cuts operational costs, accelerates payments, and boosts customer satisfaction metrics. Learn more at www.gocarecx.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE GOCare