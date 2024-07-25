GOCare Partners with Blue Stream Fiber to Transform Digital Customer Engagement

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GOCare, a leading provider of digital experience software, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Blue Stream Fiber. This collaboration will enhance digital customer engagement for Blue Stream Fiber subscribers through a robust strategy of real-time, two-way alerts, enhancing interactions for both current and potential customers.

By partnering with GOCare, Blue Stream Fiber will enhance communication channels for both employees and customers by introducing digital options such as SMS Text and SMS Chat through GOCare Messenger and GOCare Reach. The integration of all communication streams will offer a comprehensive view of the customer experience, enabling digital customer engagement and self-help automation to improve communication effectiveness throughout the Customer Journey. GOCare's platform will be fully integrated with Blue Stream Fiber's billing system, their workforce and scheduling platform, and other key systems to provide automation into their existing, robust processes as an established service provider.

"We are committed to providing a world-class experience for our customers, which goes beyond offering exceptional products and services," said Gavin Keirans, Chief Operating Officer at Blue Stream Fiber. "As we continue to grow and put our customers at the center of the decisions we make, ensuring an ideal digital experience is equally important. These new communication avenues will be making it even simpler for customers to stay informed about their services, receive support, and of course trust us with the essential service we are providing them with."

Blue Stream recognizes the heightened competition in today's broadband industry," stated Mike Roddy, CEO of GOCare. "Blue Stream Fiber seeks to stand out in a crowded market. Differentiation is not achievable using traditional industry jargon emphasizing technology and speed that consumers don't understand or care about. Blue Stream Fiber delivers a quality, reliable service in a convenient and friendly way. GOCare's added two-way, digital engagement will continue Blue Stream Fiber's culture of convenience with their subscribers," Roddy concluded.

About GOCare:

GOCare provides software solutions to the broadband and utility industries. Our SaaS portfolio includes a complete digital experience platform, proprietary SMS Chat functionality, Secure Payments, multi-platform NPS scoring, and a sophisticated analytics engine. GOCare was founded by industry veterans and incorporates its mission of "For Operators, By Operators" into how they partner with broadband industry leaders such as Vexus Fiber, Point Broadband, Bluepeak, Service Electric Cablevision, Fastwyre Broadband, and many others. www.gocarecx.com

About Blue Stream Fiber:

Blue Stream Fiber provides customers with the most advanced broadband and television products, all over 100% gigabit capable networks. With a 45-year history of providing customers with local and high-touch customer service, Blue Stream Fiber is a welcome alternative and trusted telecommunication partner compared to the incumbent providers. For more information, please visit www.bluestreamfiber.com.

