GoChain Collaborates with Chainlink to Integrate Oracles

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GoChain is teaming up with Chainlink to integrate its oracle services capable of bringing real-world data onto the GoChain blockchain. Smart contracts that offer provably secure access to data feeds, APIs and payments are a critical component in providing enterprise blockchain solutions that are compatible with legacy infrastructure.

Chainlink is the leading blockchain project and service provider with a decentralized network that provides reliable tamper-proof inputs and outputs for complex smart contracts—also known as oracles . Chainlink technology is used and recognized by banking leaders like SWIFT, top research firms like Gartner, and prominent startups, organizations and enterprises around the world.

"Oracles provide the missing link in smart contracts which is getting outside data to affect what happens on chain. Without being able to use outside data, smart contracts are very limited in what they can do. Chainlink's oracle network enables this in the best way possible by also being an unstoppable decentralized network." - Travis Reeder, GoChain CTO & Co-founder

GoChain looks forward to working closely with the Chainlink team to provide oracle services to enterprises working with GoChain. Enterprise companies like DISH Network and Microsoft have already committed to building blockchain solutions using GoChain technology. Our collaboration with Chainlink will amplify enterprise use case and pave the way for real-world adoption by interfacing off-chain data with the GoChain blockchain in a secure fashion.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is a decentralized oracle network that enables smart contracts to securely access off-chain data feeds, web APIs, and traditional bank payments. Chainlink is consistently selected as one of the top blockchain technologies by leading independent research firms such as Gartner. It is well known for providing highly secure and reliable oracles to both large enterprises ( SWIFT ) and leading smart contract development teams.

About GoChain

GoChain is a highly scalable, low cost blockchain network protocol designed to run distributed applications and to deploy smart contracts. At 1,300 transactions per second it is the fastest, most reliable, web3 based public and private blockchain protocol. GoChain's Proof of Reputation (PoR) consensus algorithm relies on a decentralized consortium of reputable validators like F500 companies to sign blocks. GoChain is a public cryptocurrency with the ticker symbol GO.

