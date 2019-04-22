GoCoach Adds A New Education Advisor

NEW YORK, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GoCoach is excited to welcome Ted Brodheim to its team of Advisors.

Ted Brodheim is a co-founder of StartEd, an EdTech Accelerator based in NYC that provides EdTech companies and founders with funding and programs that help companies solve the biggest problems in education. He has a long history of supporting the education space, including CIO for the NYC Department of Education and President & Chief Operating Officer of ePals/Cricket Media a global education media company. Most recently he ran the Education practice for Samsung Electronics America. Ted joined the GoCoach Advisor team because he's passionate about redefining learning at work and is excited about the way GoCoach is approaching the solution.

"Ted brings unique perspectives both as an entrepreneur and as an executive in the education space. We're thrilled to have Ted on the Advisor team at GoCoach, and are aligned in our mission to empower companies to instill a culture of lifelong learning for all talent to upskill themselves to own their career. Ted joins Marquess Lewis, Suzanne Cruse, Tarek Pertew & Joseph Dubow, to our advisory council that we will continue to make lifelong education accessible." – Kristy McCann Flynn, GoCoach CEO/Founder

About The Companies:

GoCoach provides personalized learning so companies can empower and educate the people they hire…and retain them.

