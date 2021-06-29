GoCoach Continues Year of Robust Growth With Addition of VP of Sales

PHILADELPHIA, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoCoach , the B2B SaaS upskilling platform, announced today it is continuing a year of tremendous growth with the addition of Lisa Whealon as Vice President of Sales. The move will empower GoCoach to help even more businesses unblock and unlock the talent potential of their employees.

Similar to GoCoach co-founders Kristy McCann Flynn and Rebecca Taylor, and in keeping with the GoCoach mission, Whealon is a former Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). She comes to GoCoach from Booksource, where she succeeded as a senior leader in sales, marketing, and account management.

"Having our sales leader be someone with expertise in sales, HR, and account management is integral to our path of upskilling," McCann Flynn said. "Our core team comprises former buyers — just like the people we sell to — who have built a platform to accelerate the growth potential for all employees. Lisa embodies our values, expertise, and resilience to ensure education for all."

In the last three years, GoCoach has quadrupled the number of clients using its learning, workflow, and data platform to upskill people and drive clearly identified, behavior-change outcomes. Whealon will build the sales team to help more companies build a bridge toward continued growth for all.

"Having the opportunity to partner and support so many impressive clients is a dream," Whealon said. "Having come out of an incredibly challenging year as an HR Leader, I know the pain points many leaders are facing when it comes to engaging and retaining top talent in a post-pandemic world. I am beyond proud to join the team at GoCoach and help lead the work that is being done to upskill and reskill talent in businesses across the country."

In a post-COVID world, HR professionals have been stressed and pressured by constant change, and GoCoach is here to provide the help they need to best serve their employees and support themselves.

About GoCoach

GoCoach delivers personalized, expert coaching and learning that reaches employees right where they are on their unique employee journey. GoCoach raises everyone up, with self-guided coach selection, no minimum enrollment number, and collaborative project design with their agnostic platform. It gives managers and employees clear views into their progress and alignment with their goals and strategies. Development for all, right where they are. GoCoach.

