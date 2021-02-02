GoCoach Nearly Doubled in 2020, Added Blended Learning, Offered Free Use During Pandemic

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoCoach, the talent development platform for everyone, saw record growth in 2020, doubled down on its product development, and greatly expanded its global reach, the company announced today. The B2B SaaS platform at the same time offered free coaching and learning to workers and companies hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"During COVID-19, we felt it was our responsibility to give back with our learning platform," said Kristy McCann Flynn, CEO and founder of GoCoach.

The company virtually trained and certified more than 1,000 displaced workers with companies significantly impacted by COVID-19.

Built by HR veterans to empower companies to support any employee in any organization, GoCoach revenue grew 175% year over year, with a 60% increase in learners and 75% growth in the amount of learning consumed, McCann Flynn said.

GoCoach, meanwhile, expanded its certified content and e-learning courses to reinforce its offerings, creating blended learning options within its coaching marketplace.

"The blended learning approach meets every learner where they are — right here, right now — to accelerate the upskilling and reskilling needed for today's workforce," McCann Flynn said. "Our programmatic solution makes it easy to provide learning and management for all employees."

Partly as a result of its expansion into blended learning, GoCoach in 2020 quadrupled the number of its mid- and enterprise-size customers. It expects to triple its growth in 2021 with further expanded offerings.

One factor expected to fuel growth will be an even greater global reach. GoCoach added hundreds of new coaches in the U.S. and internationally in 2020, illustrating the diversity of its platform and ensuring learning outcomes within an inclusive and supportive environment. GoCoach also added three members to its strategic advisory board:

Navarrow Wright is now advising GoCoach on product advancement and evolution of its platform with Unicon Inc., a leading technology consulting firm focused solely on the educational ecosystem in academics and the workplace. Wright is one of the distinctive and insightful voices in America on how the convergence of technology, the internet, mass media, and social media can change lives, businesses, and society.

Angela Schwers will help further advance the GoCoach learning environment from the viewpoint of the modern CHRO. She joins GoCoach from Pearson, the vast international education and learning enterprise, where she was senior vice president of human resources for North America .

Elise James DeCruise has joined GoCoach to further accelerate the learning process for all companies on the GoCoach platform. James DeCruise is a learning and development professional and a diversity and inclusion advocate with over 15 years of global experience in marketing, strategy, design, and delivery of learning solutions.

Rebecca Taylor, COO and co-founder of GoCoach, said the additional advisory members "embed technology and learning together to help everyone learn at scale in the workplace, while recognizing the daunting needs of CHROs to train and retain talent."

