GoCoach Platform Enhancements Revolutionize Personalized Learning

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GoCoach announces the release of its new platform to enhance personalized learning. GoCoach worked with Unicon, a leading EdTech consulting and digital services company, to update the existing coachee interface, as well as build new client and coach-facing dashboards. The new, flexible, and scalable platform will provide additional capabilities to automate manual tasks, increase transparency, expand reporting capabilities, and create a foundation to easily add new features. GoCoach will continue to invest in its technology to offer more learning solutions through its platform in the future.

"Unicon has been an incredible partner in building our next generation coach marketplace and learning platform to bring personalized learning to everyone, anytime and anywhere," said Kristy McCann, CEO and Founder of GoCoach. "Unicon has been a trusted advisor and technology partner to ensure we built a platform for all our clients, coaches and coachees. Our new platform was truly built for all our users to upskill and advance themselves in their career."

With its commitment to enhancing teaching and learning through technology, Unicon was the ideal partner to build the new GoCoach platform. Institutions and corporations leverage Unicon's domain expertise across numerous disciplines, including Amazon Web Services, IAM, analytics, standards-based integration, learning technology, and learning content.

"The GoCoach team lives the values they espouse - trust, integrity, learning, embracing change. Guided by their vision, they trust us to bring forth the best technology to serve their users," said Kate Valenti, Vice President of Operations, Unicon. "It has been a pleasure to work and learn alongside the GoCoach team to implement the next generation of their coaching platform."

About The Company:

GoCoach provides personalized learning at scale so companies can empower and educate the people they hire…and retain them. As individuals seek to develop professionally, GoCoach gives them the tools they need to grow in a transparent, safe, and supportive work environments.

Media Contact:

Abbi Flynn, Marketing Manager

abbi@gocoachgo.com

SOURCE GoCoach