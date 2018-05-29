The first animation contest of its kind to be hosted by GoComics.com, Short Shorts is open to all legal residents of the 50 United States/D.C. and Canada (excluding Quebec) who are the age of majority or older in their state or province of residence. Videos must be 60 seconds or less, and content must be PG-13 at most.

Ten semi-finalists will be chosen by a panel of judges, three finalists will be chosen by an online public vote, and one Grand Prize winner will be chosen by a second panel of judges. A prize of $25,000 will be awarded to the winning entry.

Contest entry opens at 12:00 p.m. (EDT) on May 29, 2018 and closes at 11:59 p.m. (EDT) on July 27, 2018. For official rules, guidelines, judging criteria, and information, please visit www.gocomics.com/shortshorts.

About GoComics

GoComics.com is part of Andrews McMeel Universal, a creative media company based in Kansas City, Missouri, and home of all-time classic comics such as Calvin and Hobbes, Doonesbury, Peanuts, and contemporary favorites Sarah's Scribbles, Breaking Cat News, and Phoebe and Her Unicorn. Our divisions include the largest independent comics syndicate in the U.S. (Andrews McMeel Syndication) as well as a global publishing house (Andrews McMeel Publishing) and numerous other entertainment websites. No matter the medium, our aim is to bring joy and inspiration to people's lives through the work of our talented creators (andrewsmcmeel.com).

Contact: Kathy Hilliard, khilliard@amuniversal.com

816.581.7497

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gocomics-short-shorts-animation-contest-announced-300655772.html

SOURCE Andrews McMeel Universal

Related Links

http://www.andrewsmcmeel.com

