GoContractor announces Series A financing with $5 million investment

GoContractor is the only worker and subcontractor onboarding and data management solution that exclusively focuses on training, managing, and connecting general contractors with their workers and subcontractors in the construction industry.

"We are very excited to work with Building Ventures and Ironspring, they both have an excellent track record and a very solid standing in the construction industry," said John Naughton, CEO, GoContractor. "BV and Ironspring share our passion and enthusiasm for transforming construction, and understand the importance of connecting and qualifying workers through an online platform to safely access construction sites across the globe."

"With increased competition, labor shortages, and most recently the global pandemic, there is now rapid tech adoption at levels never before seen in the construction industry" said Travis Connors, co-founder and general partner at Building Ventures. "GoContractor has shown that technology adoption at the worker level within the construction industry is not only possible, but has proven it can be done."

"While connecting with and providing COVID-19 training to the entire construction workforce in Ireland, over 250,000 people, GoContractor simultaneously built a strong foothold in the US market with some of the top construction companies in the world. We're excited to support GoContractor in its mission to connect, train and qualify the construction workforce while improving safety and reducing risk on construction worksites worldwide," said Connors.

"Ironspring looks to invest in companies that are transforming the industrial landscape through digital innovation. We were attracted to GoContractor because of its laser-like focus on improving safety and compliance in the construction industry while providing real-world, daily time savings to an essential and ubiquitous workflow, the onboarding of workers to a worksite," said Adam Bridgman, co-founder, and managing partner at Ironspring. "In addition, the work GoContractor has done to prove that digital onboarding is not only a viable alternative to in-person processes but can be rapidly rolled out on a massive scale, only solidified our desire to bring GoContractor into our portfolio."

Every day, approximately one million construction workers, subcontractors, and support personnel are on-boarded and trained on construction sites across the globe. Traditionally, this process is done manually, in-person and requires one to two hours of classroom training, document collection, and site orientation. With GoContractor, this entire process is completed online, through any web-enabled device. This means workers and subcontractors arrive at job sites fully prepared to work, with all of their paperwork and documentation completed beforehand.

As a result, projects are completed faster while general contractors can rest easy knowing they have comprehensive records on every worker who steps on their worksite. Companies can verify every worker has received complete, standardized and professional training through the GoContractor platform.

GoContractor solves efficiency and safety problems for companies at the worker level. GoContractor digitizes worker orientation and onboarding processes by helping projects achieve safety compliance and productivity before workers step foot on the job site. Workers can register, upload regulatory documents, and even complete safety training from any smart device. Used by both small and large General Contractors throughout the US and Europe, GoContractor is committed to ensure health and safety on construction jobsites. When COVID-19 hit, GoContractor helped over 250,000 workers immediately return to work amidst the initial national lockdown in Ireland. GoContractor has offices in Dublin and New York. Learn more at GoContractor.com.

