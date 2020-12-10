GoContractor App on Procore App Marketplace Will Connect SubContractor and Worker-Level Data

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoContractor, a SaaS construction tool that automates construction worker orientation and safety administration, announced today its integration functionality with Procore, a leading provider of construction management software. The GoContractor app syncs individual labor-related data into Procore and is available in the Procore App Marketplace .

The GoContractor app integration in Procore allows users to pass critical employee, worker, subcontractor, and timecard data between the two platforms, strengthening data collection on worksites while lessening the administrative burden on safety and project management personnel.

GoContractor is a SaaS tool that allows construction companies to pre-qualify trade workers before they enter the job site. Workers can register themselves, upload regulatory documents, complete safety training, checklists, and check in and out of projects from any smart device. This automation of the worker orientation process by GoContractor serves as an easy-to-use solution for a once manual, administrative process.

"We're excited to welcome GoContractor to the Procore partner ecosystem," said Doug Gibson, Business Development Manager at Procore. "The ability for our mutual customers to sync GoContractor's subcontractor and worker data with Procore will help them to streamline their workflows and have greater insight into what is happening on their project jobsites."

The newly released integration capabilities between Procore and GoContractor is a massive win for those looking to organize their construction tech data into one place. When applied, users can pull subcontractors from Procore and upload them into their GoContractor platform. They can also transfer the worker level data collected in GoContractor over to Procore, allowing them to create users or workers in Procore. Users can also combine their site access control data in GoContractor, check-in/check-out, to Procore's timecards functionality, automatically syncing worker data between the two platforms.

"Many of those in the construction industry spend their entire workday in Procore because it allows you to connect all of your people and applications in one flexible platform. It was a natural next step for GoContractor to integrate with Procore, allowing Procore users to understand, through data analytics, the strength of subcontractors and the value of the workers they provide," said Ronan O'Sullivan, GoContractor's Chief Technical Officer.

Those who utilize the GoContractor app on Procore will see workers who have passed their worksite's qualifications and training on GoContractor synced into their Procore system. The integration allows users to keep records of the subcontractor workers that are on their worksite while delivering a more comprehensive view of the human capital required to complete their projects.

GoContractor's check-in/check-out capabilities will have validated and verified data that can be automatically synced with Procore's timecard functionality. "This provides those who use Procore with a solid worker-level data foundation," O'Sullivan adds.

How it works

The integration allows users to sync worker, subcontractor, and timesheet data between the two platforms. This ensures both systems are in sync and minimizes data entry when building out projects, adding subcontractors and workers in both systems.

"If you want to ensure the people on your job site are qualified to be there, with better visibility into your project or operation, GoContractor is for you. When plugged into Procore, you can save time on administrative efforts and improve your data on a worker level, giving a clearer picture to your health and safety teams. This is a huge value for companies as a whole, from those in financial planning to site managers, even a floorman dealing with timecards," shares O'Sullivan.

The GoContractor app can be found in the Procore App Marketplace . To get started, existing Procore customers can install the GoContractor app from the Procore Marketplace and contact GoContractor Customer Support to enable the integration, or contact GoContractor Sales to get started.

About GoContractor

GoContractor solves efficiency and safety problems for companies at their trade worker level. GoContractor digitizes the trade worker orientation and onboarding process by helping projects achieve safety compliance and productivity before workers step foot on the job site. Workers can register, upload regulatory documents, and even complete safety training from any smart device. Used by both small and large General Contractors throughout the U.S. and Europe, GoContractor is proud to serve the industry as a means to deliver and ensure health and safety on jobsites. When COVID-19 hit, GoContractor helped over 225,000 workers immediately return to work amidst the initial national lockdown in Ireland. GoContractor has offices in Dublin and New York. Learn more at GoContractor.com .

About Procore

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Procore's platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with our platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com .

