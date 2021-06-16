GoContractor Delivers Digital, Standard, and Accessible Worker Orientations with Launch of Mobile App

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoContractor, the leader in the digitization of construction worker onboarding and compliance tracking, announced the launch of their first mobile app, GoContractor Connect , available for iOS and Android. Following their successful web app that hosts over 500,000+ users, this all-mobile experience offers a new way for construction sites to digitally manage and onboard construction workers through iPhone, iPad, and Android Devices.

Praised for providing rapid COVID-19 safety training to the entire construction workforce in Ireland , GoContractor helps construction workers access a standardized site specific orientation in the worker's chosen language to complete at their own pace before starting work on the job site. Using the app, construction workers can upload required site qualification documents, such as OSHA certifications, review safety training, and complete customized safety quizzes. General Contractors can provide workers and subcontractors with their company's standard orientation, site or job-specific safety training, request for identification, certifications, and even training in different languages, for non-english speakers.

Users can also create a digital identification card through the app. Linked with a unique QR code, site managers can scan and pull up the worker's status, showing whether the worker has provided all necessary documentation and completed their orientation or required safety training.

"During COVID-19, the construction industry saw a massive uptick in adopting digital workflows. Now, every site has become familiar using a digital process. Our customers are committed to improving site operations through a digital experience to drive efficiency, keep sites safer, and attract and work with a larger pool of workers. Our mobile app offers an easy way for construction workers to access and complete their site orientation in their own language. Workers have a seamless onboarding experience, and managers can take comfort in knowing every worker on site is trained and fully compliant. Offering an accessible onboarding experience is critical now more than ever, with the growing worker shortage." shares John Naughton, GoContractor CEO.

It's no secret that the construction industry is struggling to find qualified, skilled workers. The 2020 Construction Outlook Survey by the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) states that 81% of construction firms have trouble filling both salaried and hourly craft positions, and 72% anticipate labor shortages to be the biggest hurdle in the next year.

"Anything companies can do to attract more workers is beneficial. Offering orientations that can be completed anywhere, at any time, and in the worker's language is one of the ways in which companies can attract more workers." Naughton shares, "Replacing legacy operations with more efficient digital processes is another, especially when attracting a Millennial and Gen-Z workforce."

The GoContractor app features:

An easy-to-use interface that walks workers through their site orientation, step by step

Customized safety training that can be translated into over 29 languages through Amazon Polly

Customized safety quizzes to verify understanding of safety requirements and site-specific information

A place to upload mandatory compliance documents, such as identification and OSHA certifications

Worker compliance: managers can access a complete record of which workers are compliant and who is not

Since the launch of GoContractor, more than 500,000+ construction workers have created individual accounts within the platform, receiving standard site orientations and onboarding, enabling them to enter job-sites fully compliant and ready to work. You can read more about the GoContractor Connect App in the company's in-depth blog post here.

About GoContractor

GoContractor solves efficiency and safety problems for companies at the worker level. GoContractor digitizes worker orientation and onboarding processes by helping projects achieve safety compliance and productivity before workers step foot on the job site. Workers can register, upload regulatory documents, and even complete safety training from any smart device. Used by both small and large General Contractors throughout the US and Europe, GoContractor is committed to ensuring health and safety on construction job sites. When COVID-19 hit, GoContractor helped over 250,000 workers immediately return to work amidst the initial national lockdown in Ireland. GoContractor has offices in Dublin and New York. Learn more at https://gocontractor.com

SOURCE GoContractor

Related Links

https://gocontractor.com

