God of War wins 16 NAVGTR Awards, a feat that took 18 years

BALTIMORE, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVGTR CORP. – The National Academy of Video Game Trade Reviewers, a 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of 1,100 media voters and 8,895 subscribers, has announced winners for its 18th annual awards program honoring video game art, technology and production.

The NAVGTR Awards honor 59 competitive categories recognizing achievement in animation, art direction, character design, controls, game design, game engineering, musical score, sound effects, writing, and more. Since its inception, the academy has recognized over 3,600 talented individuals.

Multiple wins were led by God of War, which beat the record held by The Last of Us:

16 God of War

03 Marvel's Spider-Man

03 Detroit: Become Human

02 The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories

02 Tetris Effect

02 Red Dead Redemption 2

02 Moss

02 Forza Horizon 4

02 Beat Saber

Winners will be represented at the War of Awards ceremony at this year's PAX East.

NAVGTR strongly supports the IGDA Developer Credit special interest group (SIG) at https://www.igda.org/devcredit to improve crediting practices, making award attributions possible for individuals.

All titles, characters, likenesses, and indicia are copyrights or trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

To learn more about the NAVGTR Awards please visit http://navgtr.org

MEDIA ASSETS

https://bit.ly/2WFItzA

ABOUT NAVGTR CORP.

NAVGTR Corp.(TM) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation devoted to promoting and recognizing game developers.

The general voting body of reviewers, journalists, analysts, YouTubers, Twitch streamers, content creators, and writers includes press attending PAX, Dreamhack, RTX, GDC, and E3.

TALLY BY GAME

TALLY BY DEVELOPER

16 SIE Santa Monica Studio

03 Quantic Dream SA

03 Insomniac Games, Inc.

02 White Owls Inc.

02 Rockstar

02 Polyarc, Inc.

02 Playground Games Ltd

02 Monstars Inc., Resonair Inc.

02 Hyperbolic Magnetism

TALLY BY PUBLISHER

23 Sony Interactive Entertainment

03 Nintendo

02 SEGA

02 Rockstar Games, Inc.

02 Polyarc, Inc.

02 Microsoft Studios

02 Hyperbolic Magnetism

02 Enhance Games

02 Electronic Arts, Inc.

02 Arc System Works Co., Ltd.

