God of War wins 16 NAVGTR Awards, a feat that took 18 years
Mar 13, 2019, 10:44 ET
BALTIMORE, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVGTR CORP. – The National Academy of Video Game Trade Reviewers, a 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of 1,100 media voters and 8,895 subscribers, has announced winners for its 18th annual awards program honoring video game art, technology and production.
The NAVGTR Awards honor 59 competitive categories recognizing achievement in animation, art direction, character design, controls, game design, game engineering, musical score, sound effects, writing, and more. Since its inception, the academy has recognized over 3,600 talented individuals.
Multiple wins were led by God of War, which beat the record held by The Last of Us:
16 God of War
03 Marvel's Spider-Man
03 Detroit: Become Human
02 The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories
02 Tetris Effect
02 Red Dead Redemption 2
02 Moss
02 Forza Horizon 4
02 Beat Saber
Winners will be represented at the War of Awards ceremony at this year's PAX East.
NAVGTR strongly supports the IGDA Developer Credit special interest group (SIG) at https://www.igda.org/devcredit to improve crediting practices, making award attributions possible for individuals.
All titles, characters, likenesses, and indicia are copyrights or trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
To learn more about the NAVGTR Awards please visit http://navgtr.org
MEDIA ASSETS
https://bit.ly/2WFItzA
ABOUT NAVGTR CORP.
NAVGTR Corp.(TM) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation devoted to promoting and recognizing game developers.
The general voting body of reviewers, journalists, analysts, YouTubers, Twitch streamers, content creators, and writers includes press attending PAX, Dreamhack, RTX, GDC, and E3.
TALLY BY GAME
16 God of War
03 Marvel's Spider-Man
03 Detroit: Become Human
02 The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories
02 Tetris Effect
02 Red Dead Redemption 2
02 Moss
02 Forza Horizon 4
02 Beat Saber
TALLY BY DEVELOPER
16 SIE Santa Monica Studio
03 Quantic Dream SA
03 Insomniac Games, Inc.
02 White Owls Inc.
02 Rockstar
02 Polyarc, Inc.
02 Playground Games Ltd
02 Monstars Inc., Resonair Inc.
02 Hyperbolic Magnetism
TALLY BY PUBLISHER
23 Sony Interactive Entertainment
03 Nintendo
02 SEGA
02 Rockstar Games, Inc.
02 Polyarc, Inc.
02 Microsoft Studios
02 Hyperbolic Magnetism
02 Enhance Games
02 Electronic Arts, Inc.
02 Arc System Works Co., Ltd.
SOURCE National Academy of Video Game Trade Reviewers
Share this article