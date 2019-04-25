GOD TV, A Voice of Hope From the Ground in Sri Lanka

Today, GOD TV CEO, Ward Simpson, has again asked viewers to intercede for Sri Lanka and support all affected, while Regional Director, David Nicolle is personally helping on the ground. He has previously been recognized by the UN for his humanitarian work and continues to strive to make Sri Lanka a better place.

The motivation for GOD TV's response to the bombings is to work alongside other NGOs to provide professional counseling and healing over an extended period of time. The network will also be assisting the Zion church on the east coast specifically, as this is where 25 toddlers were tragically massacred. Zion is an independent Evangelical church that supports Israel and has brought many people to faith in Jesus.

You can make a donation to GOD TV today to support GOD TV in continuing to broadcast the gospel and messages of hope to Sri Lanka for years to come. Every $10 dollars donated allows the gospel to reach 1,000 homes.

"Despite persecution GOD TV continues to share a message of hope throughout Sri Lanka extending a hand of friendship to people of all faiths through our humanitarian outreach," said David Nicolle. GOD TV can be watched across Sri Lanka on Dialog Satellite TV as well as via the Apstar Satellite.

Ward Simpson further explained how viewers can pray effectively at this time:

"Please continue to lift up Sri Lanka before the Lord. Pray that those who have lost loved ones are comforted by the Holy Spirit. Intercede for the Church and the persecuted believers to remain strong and be a powerful witness. Let's trust God that the authorities are able to quickly restore stability. Finally, pray the Gospel will continue to impact the lives of many Sri Lankans via GOD TV."

GOD TV has many viewers in Sri Lanka and many have been calling in for prayer. The network also received a report of a life that was miraculously saved. A viewer called to say that his daughter was staying in one of the hotels that were bombed. She felt a prompting not to go down for breakfast and fortunately her life was spared by this decision. She was on the 13th floor, heard the explosion, and was able to evacuate the hotel safely.

Sri Lanka is featured on this week's Today With Ward (on DIRECTV channel 365 in the USA) on Friday 26th at 8.30 pm and on Saturday 27th at 5 pm (EST). Though recorded before the attacks, it gives viewers insight into the positive impact Christian television is having in the country.

