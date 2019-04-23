God Will Heal the Pain of Childless Women

LONDON, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mother's Day is the one day in the year that we honor the women who brought us into the world and raised us. As important as this holiday is, it can also be a painful reminder for those who are unable to conceive or who have lost babies to miscarriage. Moreover, it can be especially challenging for church-going women who may feel forgotten by God as they sit through services in which mothers are praised and honored.

Veronica Anusionwu God Has Not Forgotten You: Hope for a Woman Struggling to Conceive

Veronica Anusionwu believes she has been called by God to help other women overcome infertility just as she did. She miscarried after her first child's birth but went on to have a second healthy baby. Through her ministry, she has helped at least 500 women around the world become pregnant and deliver healthy babies.

Her latest book is God Has Not Forgotten You: Hope for a Woman Struggling to Conceive (LWH Healing Publications), a short book that offers several prayers women can use that are particularly attuned to Mother's Day. The book comes with a six-module masterclass and free five-day PDF e-course.

In an interview, she can discuss:

The answer to the question, If God loves me, why does he withhold children from me?

How women can get pregnant using God's Word

How to catch God's ear and become fertile even if your case is considered medically impossible

What today's women can have in common with such biblical figures as Sarah, Ruth, and Hannah

About the Author

Veronica Anusionwu helps women overcome the internal blocks and seemingly impossible challenges that confront them in their struggle to conceive. With the use of healing prayers, she has helped numerous families crush infertility. A majority of the couples she has coached are happy parents today; their testimonials can be found at www.lwhhealingcentre.com. She has authored more than 30 books on fertility, healing, childbirth and relationships.

