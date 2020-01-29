GoDaddy Acquires Over to Help Everyday Entrepreneurs Easily Create Engaging Visual Content Online

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Over, the company behind the popular Over app that helps entrepreneurs and small businesses grow their brands by easily creating impactful visual content for any platform online. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

The Over app enables anyone to create inspiring content quickly on a mobile phone for Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and other popular social platforms, as well as email marketing campaigns and websites. It features a vast library of hand-curated, professionally designed templates and layout for quick customization that standout and grab attention.

The Over app has more than one million monthly active users (MAUs) and is used by people in over 150 countries. With a Net Promoter Score of 80, the Over app is beloved by entrepreneurs and small businesses who use it to create more than 220,000 projects every day. It was recently recognized by Apple as a "Best of 2019 App Trend of the Year."

Over will help bolster GoDaddy's focus on enabling small business owners to look great everywhere online that matters via its Websites + Marketing product, giving customers a simple yet powerful mobile tool for creating visual content that drive awareness and engagement online with customers and prospects.

"No matter how easy website and marketing tools get, customers still face the challenge of creating engaging content that reflects their unique brand," said Lauren Antonoff, President of GoDaddy Experiences. "Over has gained momentum with entrepreneurs because it takes this challenge head on. Over is a perfect complement to Websites + Marketing. Together, we'll help entrepreneurs succeed online by building an engaging online and social presence that fuels business growth. Over has an incredibly talented team and we can't wait to get started."

"Putting our best-in-class social content creator together with GoDaddy's website and marketing tools is a powerful combination," said Over CEO & Co-founder Matt Winn. "Over's mission is to empower people's dreams through creativity. With our combined products, everyday entrepreneurs can go from an idea to a successful online presence faster than ever before."

The Over app will continue to be offered as a standalone app on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

GoDaddy will maintain Over's office in Cape Town, South Africa.

