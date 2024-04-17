GoDaddy and Upwork Partner to Funnel More Opportunities to Web Designers and Developers

GoDaddy Will Serve as Upwork's First Web Presence Partner

TEMPE, Ariz., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Upwork, website design and development as well as graphic design are among the most in-demand services on its work marketplace. In an effort to increase work opportunities for web designers and developers, GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) today announced it will join the new Upwork Partners program as the first web presence partner.

The Upwork Partners program includes Upwork Partner Experts, through which partners can provide their customers direct access to a curated set of trusted expert independent professionals deeply experienced in working with the partner's technologies. The GoDaddy Experts page on Upwork spotlights available GoDaddy WordPress and web development experts within the global network of independent talent available on Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK).

Businesses looking for web services can browse the GoDaddy Experts page and find a freelancer with specialties that fit their project's needs—for example, someone with extensive WordPress knowledge, experience with GoDaddy's Website + Marketing website builder, and even down to industry or vertical specialization.

Freelancers featured on the GoDaddy Experts page on Upwork will be vetted to ensure they meet GoDaddy's criteria, which will build more consumer trust as well as higher quality leads to help freelancers land more clients and grow their business.

To support their professional journey, GoDaddy will also offer exclusive deals on GoDaddy products for registered freelancers on Upwork, assisting them in gaining more experience with GoDaddy products and solutions for web development.

Customers, web designers and developers can browse the GoDaddy Experts page on Upwork here .

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services and accept payments online and in-person. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help small business owners manage everything in one place and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com .

About Upwork

Upwork is the world's work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent from across the globe. We serve everyone from one-person startups to large, Fortune 100 enterprises with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and talent to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $3.8 billion on Upwork in 2023 across more than 10,000 skills in categories including website & app development, creative & design, data science & analytics, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

