GoDaddy Announces Changes to Executive Leadership Team; Fara Howard Joins as CMO

As Chief Marketing Officer, Ms. Howard will lead all aspects of GoDaddy's marketing strategy and execution, including brand and performance marketing, community engagement, and customer lifecycle management. Ms. Howard has unique experience building community-based engagement, and leveraging those activities through integrated marketing efforts. Prior to joining GoDaddy, Ms. Howard was the Chief Marketing Officer at Amazon Fashion. Ms. Howard also served as Vice President of Global Marketing at Vans and held senior marketing roles at Dell.

GoDaddy is promoting Andrew Low Ah Kee to Chief Operating Officer, with responsibility for worldwide commercial strategy and operations. In addition to his current remit for global revenue functions – marketing, sales and international expansion – Mr. Low Ah Kee will add responsibility for customer engagement via GoDaddy's global Customer Care operations. Ms. Howard will report to Mr. Low Ah Kee.

GoDaddy also announced the retirement of Chief Information Officer Arne Josefsberg, effective June 30, 2019. With Mr. Josefsberg's retirement, GoDaddy is unifying its technology and infrastructure organization under current Chief Technology Officer Charles Beadnall. GoDaddy's Chief Product Officer Steven Aldrich has chosen to leave the company. An active search is underway.

"I'm grateful to both Arne and Steven for the extensive contributions they have made to GoDaddy. Their impact will be felt long into the future, and it has truly been a pleasure to work alongside both of them," said GoDaddy CEO Scott Wagner. "We are incredibly lucky to have Fara join the team. Fara's expertise in building iconic brands will help us further differentiate what we deliver and how we engage with our customers. Looking forward, GoDaddy has tremendous opportunities ahead of us, as we extend how we holistically engage and serve the community of everyday entrepreneurs around the world to help them name, create, grow and manage their ideas."

"GoDaddy's 18 million customers around the world are inspiring," said Ms. Howard. "The opportunity to connect with them and help them progress their ideas is hugely exciting, and their stories will help bring the GoDaddy brand to life all around the world."

