GoDaddy Celebrates Hip Hop's 50th Anniversary with Special Pricing for .HipHop Domains

Dot Hip Hop, LLC

27 Jun, 2023, 11:12 ET

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dot Hip Hop, LLC is thrilled to announce that our registrar partner, GoDaddy, the world's largest domain name registrar, is rolling out a significant price reduction for the .HipHop domain name extension in honor of Hip Hop's 50th anniversary.

.HipHop Rooftop Party
Starting immediately and continuing through November 2023, in alignment with Hip Hop History Month as established by Congress, GoDaddy will be offering the .HipHop domain extension at a reduced retail price of $29.99, down from the regular price of $43.99. This offers a unique opportunity for artists, musicians, DJs, producers, and fans to establish an online presence that authentically resonates with their passion for Hip Hop culture.

As Paul Nicks, GoDaddy President, Domains, stated in our May 3, 2023 press release, "The .HipHop domain name really showcases the possibilities with domain name extensions. It is ideal for businesses and individuals looking to establish a unique and authentic online presence that reflects their passion for Hip Hop culture. GoDaddy is committed to empowering our customers with the tools and resources they need to succeed online, and the .HipHop domain extension is a perfect example of that."

This price reduction not only celebrates the cultural and economic influence of Hip Hop over the last 50 years but also reaffirms our mission to provide an innovative and relevant digital platform that reflects the originality of the Hip Hop community.

Monte Cahn, Managing Partner and Director of the .HIPHOP Registry, shared his enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to be a part of this initiative by GoDaddy. It's a major milestone that signifies not only the celebration of Hip Hop's 50th anniversary but also our shared commitment to amplifying the voice of the Hip Hop community."

In the words of Ajene Watson, Managing Partner and Director of the .HIPHOP Registry, "This is a big moment for Hip Hop culture, demonstrating GoDaddy's continued support for the culture. This initiative will encourage wider participation in the global Hip Hop community and foster increasing empowerment and representation for everyone that loves Hip Hop."

To register a .HipHop domain name, visit https://get.hiphop or contact GoDaddy or any of our accredited registrar partners for assistance.

About the .HIPHOP Registry
Dot Hip Hop, LLC, an exclusive ICANN Accredited domain name registry for the .HipHop top-level domain, was founded in 2021 with a mission to empower the Hip Hop community. Hip Hop represents an eclectic culture, which has defined several generations around the world for nearly 50 years and continues to be a powerful force in today's digital age.

CONTACT:
Scott Pruitt
[email protected]hiphop

SOURCE Dot Hip Hop, LLC

