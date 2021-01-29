GoDaddy Earns Perfect Score on Human Rights Campaign's 2021 Corporate Equality Index for Third Consecutive Year

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, received a 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign's 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

"GoDaddy is proud to be recognized for the third year in a row in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index," said GoDaddy Chief People Officer Monica Bailey. "We pride ourselves in a culture of respect and authenticity, where folks can be their true selves. We remain committed to creating a more diverse global team and building an inclusive environment where everyone has an opportunity to thrive. A perfect score of 100 percent demonstrates our commitment to the LGBTQ community."

GoDaddy received the designation of Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality by satisfying the CEI's criteria of having non-discrimination policies across business entities, employment benefits, a demonstration of organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion and a public commitment to LGBTQ equality and responsible citizenship.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

