GoDaddy Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call On November 6, 2019

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct.15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, will release financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, after the stock market closes.

Following the news release, GoDaddy management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To hear the call, dial (833) 286-5800 in the United States or (647) 689-4445 from international locations, with passcode 5273677. A live webcast of the call will also be available on GoDaddy's investor relations website at https://investors.godaddy.net .

Following completion of the call, a recorded replay will be available on the investor relations website.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. With 19 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

