GoDaddy Inc. to Present at the Barclays Global Technology Conference

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) Chief Financial Officer Mark McCaffrey will present at the Barclays Global Technology Conference in San Francisco, California on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025 at 12:15 p.m. ET / 9:15 a.m. PT.

A live audio webcast and post-presentation audio replay of this event will be available on GoDaddy's investor relations website at https://investors.godaddy.net.

About GoDaddy
GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services and accept payments. GoDaddy Airo®, the company's AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

