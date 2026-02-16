GoDaddy Inc. to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) Chief Financial Officer Mark McCaffrey will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, California on Monday, March 2, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT.

Live audio webcasts and post-presentation audio replays of these events are available on GoDaddy's Investor Relations website at https://investors.godaddy.net.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, the world's largest domain name registrar, helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services and accept payments. GoDaddy Airo®, the company's AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

Source: GoDaddy Inc.

© 2026 GoDaddy Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE GoDaddy Inc.