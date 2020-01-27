GoDaddy Receives Perfect Score on Human Rights Campaign's 2020 Corporate Equality Index for the Second Year in a Row

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, received a 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign's 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) , the nation's premier benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

"GoDaddy is thrilled to be designated a best place to work for LGBTQ equality for another year," said GoDaddy Chief People Officer Monica Bailey. "As a company, we take pride in cultivating a work environment fueled by respect and acceptance. From recruiting to the promotion process, we actively work to educate and create policies and programs that will attract a diverse pool of candidates and promote a culture that embraces our differences. Receiving 100 percent underscores our commitment to LGBTQ equality and inclusion."

GoDaddy earned the designation of Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality by satisfying the CEI's criteria of having non-discrimination policies, employment benefits, a demonstration of organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion and a public commitment to LGBTQ equality and responsible citizenship.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

