GoDaddy Unveils New Company Logo "the GO": Expands Mission to Empower the Everyday Entrepreneur

"The GoDaddy brand stands for inclusive entrepreneurship and helping anyone who wants to change how they work and live for the better by bringing their ideas to life online," said GoDaddy Chief Marketing Officer Fara Howard. "Regardless of where an entrepreneur is at in their journey, from taking the first step online to shipping a first order to conducting a new marketing campaign, GoDaddy is here to guide them along the way with advice, support and all of the tools necessary to succeed."

"The GO says to our community that they can stand on their own two feet and go do what they love," said GoDaddy Chief Brand Officer Cameron Scott. "When entrepreneurs see the GO, they know they have someone standing in their corner, championing their every step along the way, to turn their ideas into reality."

Core to how GoDaddy accomplishes this is its unique ability to combine seamlessly intuitive products with unmatched personable guidance that together enable entrepreneurs to make their dreams a reality online. The GO complements GoDaddy's drive to unlock opportunities for its customers through this combination of technology and humanity:

GoDaddy has more than 6,000 GoDaddy Guides around the world who have nearly 2 million conversations every month with customers. GoDaddy's guidance empowers its customers throughout their journey to name, create, grow and manage their ventures, providing a helping hand and support along the way.

GoDaddy is innovating new tools to help entrepreneurs flourish online, most notably the recent introduction of Websites + Marketing , pairing an easy-to-use website builder with a suite of marketing tools for small businesses, and the launch of a platform-wide update to its GoDaddy WordPress Hosting offering that makes it easier than ever to create customizable sites with increased flexibility.

For more information about the GoDaddy brand, the story of the GO and digital assets, please visit https://godaddy.design/the-go/.

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. With 19 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company visit www.GoDaddy.com .

