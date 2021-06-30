GoDaddy Venture Forward Partners with Mastercard's City Possible Initiative

TEMPE, Ariz., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, announced today that GoDaddy Venture Forward , a multiyear research effort to quantify the impact online microbusinesses have on their local economies, has partnered with Mastercard's [NYSE: MA] City Possible program, a partnership and co-creation initiative that brings cities, companies and communities together to identify common challenges and co-develop solutions that advance inclusive and sustainable development.

The partnership will grant City Possible members access to GoDaddy's Venture Forward data* through the Mastercard City Insights Digital Marketplace. Since 2018, GoDaddy has analyzed the economic impact of the 20 million microbusinesses its customers have created across the country and has looked at data from over 30,000+ zip codes, 3,000+ counties and 900+ city regions. GoDaddy's Venture Forward data has revealed the outsized economic impact of everyday entrepreneurs and laid the groundwork for policy makers and elected officials to build stronger, more inclusive local economies.

"Venture Forward is empowering local governments and economic developers with the data and insights they need to better support the microbusinesses in their communities and the people behind them," said Alexandra Rosen, Director of Venture Forward at GoDaddy. "Joining Mastercard's City Possible initiative allows us to better connect with companies, municipalities and communities with aligned goals, and most importantly, to build awareness for the economic impact microbusinesses make in communities throughout the United States."

"We are thrilled to share GoDaddy's important research with our global network of cities and partner members," said Miguel Gamino, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Partnerships and Head of Global Cities, at Mastercard. "Leaders from cities, businesses and academics are working to create and pilot innovative solutions that promote inclusive entrepreneurship and economic development in communities. Including GoDaddy's Venture Forward research brings us one step closer in achieving that goal."

Venture Forward's mission is to bring into focus the benefits of building a more inclusive economy for communities by providing valuable information on the impact of microbusinesses, which are often too small or too new to show up in traditional methods of capturing economic data. The Venture Forward research is available to download and to explore with data visualization tools at www.godaddy.com/ventureforward .

*GoDaddy's Venture Forward data is aggregated and anonymized in accordance with applicable data protection and privacy laws.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

About Mastercard

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all. www.mastercard.com

