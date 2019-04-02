Goddard School Preschoolers And Families Learn How To Make A Difference On Earth Day

Preschoolers will participate in a new challenge this year to illustrate the environmental effect of single-use plastics. They will upcycle a month's worth of single-use plastics into works of art to show how much plastic waste they saved. Each creation will be featured on The Goddard School's national Facebook page , and members of the public can vote for their favorite project from April 22 through April 26. Winners will be announced April 29.

To demonstrate how children can make a difference, preschoolers will plant gardens, participate in recycled runway fashion shows, try glow-in-the-dark yoga and enjoy other eco-friendly projects inspired by science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics. On Earth Day, Goddard Schools across the country will turn off all non-essential lighting for one hour to save nearly four million watts of energy. Since 2011, this Lights Out! initiative has saved up to 25.3 million watts of energy.

"Root for Earth provides students with a great opportunity to focus on the importance of caring for our environment through engaging STEAM lessons," said Dr. Craig Bach, vice president of education at Goddard Systems, Inc., franchisor of The Goddard School. "Equipping children with the knowledge and leadership skills to meet future environmental challenges is imperative."

With more than 30 years of experience in early childhood education, The Goddard School uses the most current, academically endorsed methods to ensure that children from six weeks to six years old have fun while learning skills for long-term success in school and in life. While The Goddard School's play-based curriculum discusses environmental responsibility throughout the year, the Root for Earth campaign focuses exclusively on environmental lessons. Children are encouraged to explore the world around them, apply their knowledge at home and make sustainable choices.

Even busy families can support the environment in affordable ways. Visit www.goddardschool.com/rootforearth for time-saving, money-saving and environmentally friendly tips.

