Goddess of Slots Takes the Casino and Gaming World by Storm with Latest Stops in Reno and Atlantic City

RENO, Nev., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lorraine Bencivengo-Ziff, widely recognized as the "Goddess of Slots," has captivated audiences across the country with her recent promotional tours. As an influential figure in the casino and gaming industry, Lorraine has been making waves by spotlighting popular slot machines and premier casinos, drawing significant attention from both seasoned players and newcomers alike.

From Left to right: Goddess of Slots, Big Jackpot, NG Slots & Vegas Matt Hardrock, Atlantic City, NJ President George Goldhoff with Lorraine, "Goddess of Slots" during the ribbon cutting, for the rollout of the new Rakin Bacon slot game.

Lorraine's most recent tour saw her grace the floors of Reno and Atlantic City casinos where she engaged with fans, showcased a variety of slot machines, and highlighted the unique offerings of each venue. Instrumental in bringing a fresh perspective to the gaming community, her charismatic nature continues to further solidify her as a leading influencer in the industry.

In Atlantic City, Lorraine collaborated with George Goldhoff, President of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, to unveil the new Rakin' Bacon Sahara slot game, both in the casino and online. Her comprehensive reviews and interactive content provided valuable insight for potential visitors and gaming enthusiasts, contributing to awareness and heightened engagement.

The tour continued when Lorraine partnered with Peppermill Reno to feature their latest slot machine games, offering her followers an exclusive look at the newest gaming innovations from Aristocrat Gaming, such as Coin Trio Royal and the new Grand Legends. Her social media channels buzzed with behind-the-scenes content as she played alongside other top influencers, such as Vegas Matt, NG Slots, and The Big Jackpot. She also provided livestreams and engaging posts that captured the vibe of the visit. Lorraine's efforts have not only increased interest in Reno's casino scene, but also generated substantial buzz across the gaming community.

"We are thrilled with the success of Lorraine's recent tours and the incredible response from her audience," said Aaron Robyns, Executive Director of Marketing, Peppermill Casinos Inc. "Her passion for the casino and gaming industry shines through in every post and interaction, making her an invaluable asset in driving interest and engagement for the brands she represents."

Lorraine not only invites her many fans on an exciting journey through the gaming experience, where she places bets of denominations ranging from just 10 cents to $250 per spin, but also brings her flair for fashion to the forefront, showcasing in her social media reels a variety of fashionable looks. The looks are available through Goddess of Slots Casual, Elegant, Club & Casino Apparel, the fashion house she co-owns, whose motto is "Every Woman is a Goddess."

Lorraine will return to The Peppermill in Reno from Sept 4th to the 8th, 2024 for a meet-and-greet with fans and to showcase the rollout of the newest Rakin' Bacon slot machine from AGS.

About Lorraine, the "Goddess of Slots"

Actress, producer, and entrepreneur Lorraine Bencivengo-Ziff created the Goddess of Slots as a result of a jackpot win that went viral on social media. Now known by the moniker, she has become a formidable influencer in the casino and gaming industry. Her vibrant social media presence captivates her ever-increasing audience with a mix of engaging content, game tutorials, humor, fashion, and exciting promotional activities—all serving to drive widespread interest to the gaming world. In the film and TV industries, Lorraine is known for roles in such films as Once Upon a Time in Brooklyn, Six Gun Savior, The Martial Arts Kid, and Swing State. She has also appeared on Netflix's Real Rob as well as a number of HBO television series.

For more information on Lorraine, please visit:

Instagram: @goddessofslots

YouTube: Goddess of Slots Channel

Facebook: Goddess of Slots

TikTok: @goddessofslots1

X/Twitter: @goddessofslots1

Cameo: Goddess of Slots

For more information on the Goddess of Slots Casual, Elegant, Club & Casino Apparel,

please contact:

Email: [email protected]

For media inquiries, please contact:

Rick Krusky, MWPR

Email: [email protected]

818 521 8294

SOURCE Goddess of Slots