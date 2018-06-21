Godfather of Patient-Centered Medical Home Movement Dr. Paul Grundy Joins Innovaccer as a Distinguished Fellow to Drive Primary Care Transformation

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer Inc., a leading San Francisco-based healthcare data platform company, is pleased to announce that Dr. Paul Grundy, MD, MPH, FACOEM, FACPM, will be joining the company as Distinguished Healthcare Leader. In his new role, Dr. Grundy will help the company in developing key strategies aimed at transforming primary care using a new approach to healthcare technology.

Innovaccer

Often referred to as the 'godfather' of Patient-Centered Medical Home revolution, Dr. Paul is the founding president of the Patient-Centered Primary Care Collaborative (PCPCC). In the past, he has served as the member of IBM Industry Academy, Chief Medical Officer, and Global Director of Healthcare Transformation at IBM. Prior to joining IBM, he was a senior diplomat of the rank of Minister-Counselor in the U.S. Department of State.

A member of Institute of Medicine, Dr. Paul also serves as a Director of ACGME, the body responsible for accrediting graduate medical training programs. Recently, he was made an Ambassador of Healthcare DENMARK, and is an honorary member of National Association of Primary Care of the United Kingdom and Irish National Association of General Practice. Additionally, he is an adjunct professor at the University of Utah School of Medicine, Department of Family and Preventive Medicine, and is an active social entrepreneur and speaker on global healthcare transformation.

"Data — really getting at the source of truth — will do for the doctor's mind what Imaging has done for their vision; so exciting to see the progress made by Innovaccer," says Dr. Grundy.

"Dr. Paul has played a significant role in transforming primary care globally, and it is an honor to have him with us in our journey of transforming healthcare and saving $1B in healthcare expenditures," said Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "His experience and ideas would be integral to our mission as we strive forward to drive efficiency in healthcare and revolutionize primary care using cutting-edge technology."

Dr. Paul is a recipient of the prestigious Barbara Starfield Primary Care Leadership Award in 2016 and the 2012 National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Quality Award. He has co-authored several books of international repute such as 'Lost and Found: A Consumer's Guide to Healthcare' and 'Provider-Led Population Health Management: Key Strategies for Healthcare in the Cognitive Era.'

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc. is a leading healthcare data platform company focused on delivering more efficient and effective healthcare by combining pioneering analytics with transparent, and accurate data. Innovaccer's aim is to simplify complex data from all points of care, streamline the information, and help organizations realize strategic goals based on key insights and predictions from their data. Its products have been deployed across more than 500 locations with over 10,000 providers leveraging it at institutions, governmental organizations, and several corporate enterprises such as Mercy ACO, StratiFi Health, UniNet Healthcare Network, Catalyst Health Network, and Osler Health Network. Innovaccer is based in San Francisco with offices around the United States and Asia.

For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

Press Contact

Sachin Saxena

Innovaccer Inc

213-618-3678

Related Links

Innovaccer

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/godfather-of-patient-centered-medical-home-movement-dr-paul-grundy-joins-innovaccer-as-a-distinguished-fellow-to-drive-primary-care-transformation-300670427.html

SOURCE Innovaccer

Related Links

http://www.innovaccer.com

